SVM SportShorts for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Locals hit the court to open Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic

The 2023 Emma Hubbs Tennis Classic started play Monday at Page Park in Dixon, with five divisions taking to the courts.

Play began with Tiny Tots at 9 a.m. Brixdon Adams scored 25 points to take the title, while Emily Woodall was second with 24 points, Carter McWethy took third with 23 points, and Jack Reuter finished fourth with 20 points. Briella Kemmerer (10 points) and Graham Shaddick (7 points) also participated.

Jenna Mustapha and Josh Stees teamed up to top Meerna Elbzour and Braden Brigl in a tiebreaker at 13 mixed doubles, winning the extra set 8-6 after the teams tied 8-8.

Alex and William Dang won the 15 boys doubles division, defeating Gavin Staats and Joel Rhodes 8-6. In 15 girls doubles, Elbzour and Fareeda Alkhalaf defeated Mustapha and Sadie Hendrix 8-6.

Day 1 ended with the 18 mixed doubles division. Julia and Joel Rhodes won 18 games to win the title, while Leah Stees and Kaiser Khawaja were second with 15 games won. Grace Ferguson and Derek Miller won 14 games to take third, and Fareeda and Yamaan Alkhalaf won one game.

Five more divisions will compete Tuesday at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts.

Ladies league hits the links in Sterling

The Emerald Hill Ladies League played “Most of Any Number” on July 18.

Julie Pratt finished first, while Janet Freil was runner-up. Freil had the low gross, while Paula Harmon and Sue Nestor tied for low putts. Harmon also had two chip-ins, Jane Minard hit the longest putt, and Mimi Boysen won closest to the pin.