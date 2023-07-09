Local golf: Katie Drew, Timber Creek crowned champions at 100th annual Women’s Lincoln Highway tournament

Mandy Curia Hinkey of Timber Creek Golf Course in Dixon tees off from hole No. 10 in a playoff for runner-up honors Saturday, July 8, 2023, during the Women’s Lincoln Highway tournament at Lake Carroll Golf Course in Lanark. Curia Hinkey lost on the playoff to Kishwaukee’s Kim Kester, but finished first in the event’s second flight with a +30. (Cody Cutter)