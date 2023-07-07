Local golf: Ladies to tee it up at 100th Lincoln Highway

Eight area golf clubs will tee it up in the 100th annual Ladies Lincoln Highway Tournament this weekend at Lake Carroll Golf Club in Lanark.

The favorites going into the tournament are two-time defending champion Kishwaukee Country Club out of DeKalb, and Timber Creek Golf Club out of Dixon, which has been the runner-up each of the last two years.

Kish also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019, with no tournament in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. Timber Creek won titles in 2016 and 2017.

Last year, Kishwaukee scored a +142 in the best-against-bogey format, defeating Timber Creek (+97) by 45 points. Four Kish golfers finished in the top seven, and five earned sports in the top 10, with first-timer Katherine Marshall winning medalist honors with a +29 to top teammate Mya Groza (+28). Neither is playing this year.

But Timber Creek was right there in the thick of things, as three golfers placed in the top 10. Mandy Curia Hinkey took third (+26) and Katie Drew finished tied for fourth (+25), and both will be playing again this weekend.

The rest of this year’s Timber Creek squad also has plenty of experience in the Lincoln Highway, as Patty Head, Nikki Masini, Mimi Boysen, Lorri Nagy and Barb Curia have all played in the tournament multiple times. Janet Freil, who played last year, rounds out the Timber Creek team, which will be without Bella Heintzelman, who has placed in the top 10 the past few years.

“Our number one player, Katie Drew, will be going into her senior year at Dixon High School and has just gotten better every year. We have lots of experience with Mandy Curia and Patty Head who each have competed for Timber Creek since childhood,” Boysen said. “Our team lost college player Bella Heintzelman, who has a summer internship in Ohio, but we have Lorri Nagy joining us, and she’s played for us in previous years.”

The winning teams the past few years have been able to take the title with a balanced lineup to provide scoring in every flight. It will be much of the same this year for those two teams.

“The key for us to win would be for all of us to score well, obviously, but beating the always strong Kishwaukee is the real key,” Boysen said. “Year after year they field a really strong team. We traditionally have a deep team also, and this year is no exception.”

Timber Creek's Mandy Curia blasts out of the bunker during the 2017 Ladies Lincoln Highway Tournament at Prophet Hills Country Club. After placing third last year, Curia will tee it up again this weekend at Lake Carroll. (Alex T)

Other teams competing this year are Sunset from Mt. Morris, Deer Valley from Deer Grove, Prophet Hills from Prophetstown, PrairieView from Byron, and Indian Oaks from Shabbona. Lake Carroll, one of the newer additions to the tournament, is hosting for the first time.

The fact that two of the original clubs are still battling for titles 100 years after the first Ladies Lincoln Highway was held is something the Timber Creek team takes quite a bit of pride in.

“We are thrilled that Timber Creek is still open and we can represent them in the 100th Ladies Lincoln Highway, just like in the first one,” Boysen said. “We used to be the Dixon Country Club, and it was one of the founding teams in the inaugural Ladies Lincoln Highway, so it’s special that we’re still competing.”

“We made it to 100 – but we don’t look a day over 85,” Head joked. “I believe the original clubs were Kishwaukee, Rochelle, Oregon, Dixon, Rock River, Morrison and Clinton. Times change, golf courses change, but friendly competition never grows old. And we have one of our newer members hosting, and hopefully ushering the tournament into its next century. We can’t wait to tee it up this year!”

There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. both Friday and Saturday at Lake Carroll, with eight flights of golfers. There will be individual awards for medalist, runner-up, and each flight winner.

Sunset’s lineup consists of Ali Scheidecker, Diana Hanson, Terri Scheidecker, Sonia Calhoun-Gilroy, Stef Page, Colleen Miller, Jessica Janes and Ava Hackman.

Deer Valley’s golfers are Cindy Moorehead, Jan Wetzell, Marcia Chapinski, Denise Oberle, Donna Brooks, Carol Wold, Ellie Wasson and Deena Simester.

Prophet Hills has Karen Stenzel, Corri Kelly, Kris Zschiesche, Donna Moore, Margie Sommers, Karen Wiersema, Cathy Verhulst and Shelley Felske teeing it up.

Lake Carroll’s squad is Tracey DeCrane, Sheri Moutrey, Angie Thompson, Jamie Melville, Jo Yeager, Deb Cuvelier, Deb Scheidegger and Sandy Bogusevic.

PrairieView’s team consists of Jeanne Washko, Brenda Ulery, Amy Kubatzke, Cory Lawrence, Carla Leddy, Joanne Sharp, Laura Medlar and Dawn Smith.

Kishwaukee’s golfers are Kim Kester, Laura Osborne, Jane Kielb, Kathy Hallorhan, Debbie Brue, Linda Hartley, Donna Martin and Jan Nissen.

Playing for Indian Oaks are Jackie Johnson, Judy Rud, Leah Richardson, Megan Kerkman, Diane Nehring, Jennie Francis, Lynn Martz and Beth Haag.