Former Dixon Timber Creek Golf Course partners in court against each other: records

The new Timber Creek Golf Course leaseholders – Doug Schuler (from left), Steve Kitzman, Rich Boysen, Tom Rich and Ryan Harrison, shown here in an April file photo – are being sued in Lee County Court by former leaseholder Rich Humphrey Jr. Humphrey claims their company, 815 Golf Club Partners, is refusing to pay for or return equipment and fixtures from Bogey's Bar & Grill that Humphrey says belong to him. Through their attorney, Tom Murray of Dixon, the partners argue that their company doesn't own the course, Ron and Brett Keith do, and so Humphrey is going after the wrong party. (Photo supplied)