Boys basketball: Local seniors enjoy festivities, chance to compete at SVM All-Star Classic

DIXON – Nine senior basketball players from the Gazette coverage area faced off against nine seniors from the Telegraph coverage area in the Sauk Valley Media All-Star Classic at Sauk Valley Community College on Thursday.
At the end of the fun-filled night, the Gazette Team prevailed 74-66, led by All-Star MVP Kyle Billings from Sterling.
For the seniors, it was an enjoyable send-off.
“It was really cool, and it was just a good experience all-around,” Billings said.
“It felt good,” Rock Falls’ Chevy Bates said. “It’s nice to meet new people, and especially to get a win with them is even better. I love it.”
“It’s pretty sweet,” said Faith Christian’s Levi Schuler, who won the halftime dunk contest and led all scorers with 20 points. “I was really excited when they texted and called me to play.”
The Gazette built a 28-16 first-quarter lead, as seven out of nine players scored a basket. Bureau Valley’s Cooper Balensiefen and Bates led the first-quarter assault, scoring seven points each. Bates scored the first seven for his team, putting back a miss in the first 24 seconds, then burying a left-wing 3 around the 6:30 mark to tie the game before putting back another miss 30 seconds later to make it 7-5 Gazette. The momentum only continued from there.
“Moving the ball, and we were hustling,” Bates said about the fast start. “We only had one open gym together. It didn’t look good at the start, but then toward the end of the open gym, we started clicking. And I just knew it was going to be fun coming into this game. I didn’t know if we were going to win, but I knew were going to have some fun while we did it.”
Milledgeville’s Kacen Johnson got a tip-steal and assisted Billings on the fast break for a 22-10 lead in the last three minutes of the opening quarter, then assisted fellow Missile Bryce Aude on a right-wing 3 barely a minute later. Billings returned the favor with a steal and fast-break assist to Johnson in the final minute, and Johnson converted the three-point play for a 28-12 lead.
The Telegraph scored four straight points to finish the quarter. Then, in the second quarter, the Telegraph chipped away its 12-point deficit.
Faith Christian’s Micah Wehler made a layup in the first minute, then Ashton-Franklin Center’s Jordan Harris sank a pair of free throws, and Dixon’s Wyatt Wetzell nailed a left-corner 3 to cut it to 30-24. Schuler cut the margin to six points again with a putback just before the two-minute mark of the half, then dished a pretty one-handed jump pass to Polo’s Carson Jones for a left-corner 3, drawing the Telegraph within 37-33. With 32 seconds left, Schuler drove hard to the rim, pump-faked, and finished a tough layup through contact to pull within 40-37. A last-second Billings basket made it 42-37 Gazette at the half.
“We were pushing it in transition and just getting open shots,” Billings said. “I just had to keep shooting it with confidence, and they were leaving me open, so I just kept shooting it.”
The Telegraph continued to rally early in the third quarter as Harris nailed a left-corner 3 off a Schuler dish to get within two, then Schuler completed a three-point play on a putback for a 45-44 lead with 4:51 to play.
“In the first half, we were not crashing the glass, getting offensive rebounds,” Schuler said. “We got those [in the second half], and we started to push it, and we started to flow better. And we took off from there.”
A pair of Schuler free throws 25 seconds later stretched the Telegraph lead to 47-44 and capped a 10-0 run, but the Gazette quickly found answers.
Billings hit a dribble pull-up 3 from the right wing to go up 49-47 with 2:45 remaining, then hit again from a similar spot for a 52-47 lead with an assist from Fulton’s Payton Curley.
Jones put back a missed layup through contact by Newman’s Nolan Britt to draw the Telegraph within 54-51 with about 35 seconds left, but Billings dropped in a layup with two seconds left to make it 56-51 Gazette at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was more back-and-forth. Forreston’s Payton Encheff went coast-to-coast off a rebound in the first minute for a 58-51 Gazette lead. The Telegraph cut it to five points again after a Schuler layup and Wetzell mid-range 2 from the left corner, but the Gazette continued to find answers.
Encheff buried a top-of-the-key 3 for a 66-55 Gazette lead with 4:27 remaining. Schuler hit a deep left-wing 3 to pull the Telegraph within 69-60 with 3:30 to go, but that’s as close as it would get.
A Schuler 360 buzzer-beater dunk ended the game in highlight-reel fashion and brought the crowd to its feet.
Billings finished the MVP night with 16 points and two assists. Bates had 13 points and seven rebounds, Encheff and Johnson totaled eight points apiece, and Balensiefen chipped in seven points for the Gazette. Curley finished with five points, Erie-Prophetstown’s Michael Collins scored six points, and teammate Caleb Naftzger chipped in four points. Aude added three points.
Schuler led the Telegraph with those 20 points, Harris and Jones chipped in nine points apiece, and Wetzell had eight points. Wehler and Rueff added six points apiece, and AFC’s Kaleb Goldman had four points.
Harris won the 3-point contest at halftime in a second tiebreaker shoot-off with Curley.