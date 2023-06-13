Proposal for Sterling multisports complex back in action

Larry Ybarra crosses Lynn Boulevard to the 40-acre site where he hopes to build a multimillion-dollar sports complex. It's on the north side of Lynn, between Elkhorn Creek/Hermit’s Lake and the YWCA, and across the street from where he first hoped to build such a facility. That attempt failed in early 2014, when, thanks in part to the Great Recession, he ran into problems getting investors, and annexation of the land hit a roadblock (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)