Reagan Run 5K: Nutrition key before, after the race

With the 2023 Reagan Run coming up soon – Saturday, July 1 is only 18 days away – now is a good time to start thinking about your nutritional needs for race day. Whether this is your first race or if you compete in other races throughout the year, thinking about your nutrition will be important. Good nutrition and hydration will help you maximize your performance and help with recovery after the race.

Before the Race Starts

Consider eating a pre-race snack about 30 to 60 minutes before the race starts. Aim for about 15 to 30 grams of carbohydrates, our body’s primary energy source and an important fuel source for exercise. It’s best not to eat immediately before the race, because while your muscles are doing their thing, your stomach is also trying to digest the food simultaneously. These competing demands may lead to suboptimal performance. Eating too close to your run may also cause some gastrointestinal discomfort during the race. Try to include easily digestible carbs that you have eaten during training and tolerate well. Also try to avoid high-fat food prior to exercise, because fat takes longer to digest and may cause stomach discomfort.

Suggestions for pre-race fuel:

Cereal with milk (1 cup cereal + 3/4 cup low-fat milk)

Dried fruit (1/3 to 1/2 cup)

English muffin (1-2 muffins)

Fresh fruit (1 whole piece or 2 cups)

Frozen waffles (2 or 1 with fruit/syrup topping)

Homemade fruit smoothie (1-2 cups fruit, 1 cup low-fat milk or yogurt)

Nonfat yogurt with fruit (1 cup yogurt + 1 cup fruit)

White bagel (1/2 to 1 bagel or 1-2 mini bagels)

White bread or toast (2 slices)

Hydration

It’s important to stay hydrated to provide your body the fluids it needs to perform at your best. Stay hydrated by taking small sips throughout the morning before the race. If you chug water right before the race, it may cause stomach discomfort or bloating. After the race, drink water rather than pouring it over your head, as it is the only way to rehydrate and cool your body from the inside out. Also consider the temperature on the day of the race and how much you sweat; the warmer the weather and the more you sweat, the more water you may need to drink to keep hydrated.

A quick way to check how well-hydrated you are is to look at the color of your urine. If you are well-hydrated, your urine should be pale yellow; if it’s dark yellow, you may be dehydrated.

After The Race

After the race, it’s important to follow the 3 R’s of recovery: refuel, repair, and rehydrate. Within 15 to 60 minutes after the race, eat a snack. This will help you refuel by providing your body with carbohydrates and help you repair your muscles by providing your body with protein. Rehydrate with water to replenish fluids lost through sweat.

• Refuel: Replace the carbohydrate energy reserves which were depleted from training

• Repair: Begin the process of repairing the muscle tissue that was damaged during training

• Rehydrate: Replace fluids that were lost from sweat in training

Suggestions for post-race snacks with carbohydrates and protein:

Bagel + peanut butter, cream cheese, or string cheese

Cottage cheese and fruit

Dried fruit and string cheese

Low-fat chocolate milk (1.5 to 2 cups)

Low-fat yogurt with fruit

Pasta and chicken

PB&J sandwich or wrap

Handful of salted nuts with pretzels or dry cereal

Trail mix with dried fruit, cereal or pretzels

Turkey sandwich

Overall, staying well-hydrated and properly fueling your body will help you to perform at your best during the upcoming race.