Reagan Run 5K: Volunteering a good way to get involved

Volunteering is a way of giving back to your community while developing important social skills and gaining valuable work experience all at the same time. Helping out at the Reagan Run is no different.

I moved to Dixon 15 years ago, and not knowing anyone except my coworkers, I knew the best way to meet people was to get involved in the community. I contacted Dixon Main Street, and they needed volunteers for the Reagan Run.

The day of the event, I helped set up tables and tents. Iced down hundreds of bottled waters. Boxes and boxes of pizzas need to be plated for the 5K runners.

What started as a volunteer position has led me into joining the Reagan Run Committee. The volunteer committee members dedicate themselves to making the Reagan Run a highly sought-out race each year.

If you would like to help with the 2023 Reagan Run, let me know. As Director of Community Relations and Events for the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, I can set you up.