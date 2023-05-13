Reagan Run 5K: Running provides lots of benefits for kids

My name is Katie Matteson. I’ve been a long-distance runner for over 15 years, and I am a certified running coach. This will be my third year coaching the Kids Just Wanna Reagan Run Program at the Dixon YMCA. During this program, we teach the kids how to warm up and stretch, as well as about proper running form, pacing, nutrition, safety – and most important, how to make running fun!

This year we are doing a six-week program for first through sixth graders, starting May 23 and running until June 29. This will lead up to the Reagan Run 5K Race on July 1. Practices will be held at the Dixon YMCA on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

We will supply water and a healthy snack after each practice. We will also have the kids fill out running journals during this program. Having the running journal is an excellent training tool to have the kids keep track of their miles, how they felt during the training, weather conditions, etc. It keeps the kids on track and gets them to set goals for themselves.

For any kid who is wanting to get started with running this is a great program to join.

Benefits for Kids Joining a Running Program

Physical health benefits: Running is a great way for children to improve their overall physical health. It can help improve their cardiovascular fitness, strengthen their muscles and bones, and maintain a healthy weight.

Mental health benefits: Running has been shown to have a positive impact on mental health, reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improving mood and self-esteem.

Social benefits: Joining a running program can provide children with an opportunity to make new friends, develop social skills, and feel part of a community.

Goal setting and achievement: Setting and achieving running goals can help children develop important life skills, such as perseverance, dedication, and self-discipline.

Fun and enjoyment: Running can be a fun and enjoyable activity for children, providing them with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction.