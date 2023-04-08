SportShorts for April 8, 2023

Dixon’s Knipple signs with Sauk

Dixon guard Abby Knipple will continue her academic and athletic career at Sauk Valley Community College next season, as she has signed to join the women’s basketball team.

Knipple is the latest in a large group of local players to commit to play for the Skyhawks next season. She joins Oregon’s Hadley Lutz, Polo’s Lindee Poper, Morrison’s Shelby Veltrop, Eastland’s Quinc Haverland, West Carroll’s Tori Moshure, and Princeton’s Olivia Gartin in this recruiting class.

A quintet of local natives earned postseason honors for the Sauk women’s team this year. Hailey Walters was named first-team all-Arrowhead Conference and first-team all-Region IV, and was named to the Region IV all-tournament team. Ainsleigh Hendrix, Skylar Savage, Jenna Johnson and Josie Rank were all named Academic All-Americans for the Skyhawks.

Newman’s Devon House was a Region IV all-tournament team selection for the Sauk Valley men’s team.

Sterling’s Hartman to play baseball at SVCC

Sterling senior Braden Hartman will continue his academic and athletic career at Sauk Valley Community College next year, as he has signed to play baseball for the Skyhawks.

Hartman is one of the Golden Warriors’ top pitchers this season, and will join former Sterling teammates Daylen Stage and Blake Nettleton at SVCC next year.

Ace at Lost Nation

Chad Wilkerson hit a hole-in-one last Sunday at Lost Nation Golf Course in Dixon, holing his tee shot on the 161-yard par-3 14th hole with a 6 hybrid club.

The shot was witnessed by Rick Fustin, Tom Beilke and Alex Frey.