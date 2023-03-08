SportShorts for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Local quintet named to all-BNC boys basketball team

Dixon sophomore Darius Harrington led five local players who were named to the Big Northern all-conference boys basketball team, the league announced Tuesday.

Harrington was the lone local on the first team, and he was joined by Byron junior Ryan Tucker, Rockford Christian sophomores Christian Cummings and Elijah Daugherty, Rockford Lutheran senior Walt Hill Jr. and junior Vontez Dent, and Winnebago senior Ray Maurchie.

Rock Falls sophomore Kuitim Heald was a second-team selection, and he was joined by Byron junior Carson Buser. Dixon junior Austin Hicks, Oregon senior Jordan Croegaert and Rock Falls junior Gavin Sands were honorable mention selections, as was Byron senior Nick Kesler.

Lots of locals litter TRAC all-conference wrestling team

Led by a trio of first-team honorees, several local wrestlers were named to the Three Rivers all-conference team.

Newman junior Carter Rude and Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder and sophomore Wyatt Goossens were all named to the first team by the league’s coaches.

Newman junior Brady Grennan and Morrison junior Camden Pruis were second-team selections. Newman freshman Zhyler Hansen and sophomores Briar Ivey and Daniel Kelly were named honorable mention, as were Morrison senior Logan Baker and freshman Brady Anderson, and Erie-Prophetstown junior Luke Otten.

Skyhawks earn All-America honors

Sauk Valley track athletes Cameron Abell and Teagan Meyers were both named All-Americans at the NJCAA Track & Field Indoor National Championships this past weekend in Topeka, Kansas.

Abell earned his fourth All-American nod by finishing fourth in pole vault by clearing 4.43 meters (14 feet, 6 1/4 inches). The former Erie-Prophetstown standout has earned All-America honors in every track season (indoor & outdoor) so far in his Skyhawks career.

Meyers tied for third in the high jump, as she cleared a personal-best 1.66 meters (5 feet, 5 1/4 inches). The Rochelle native was the highest-placing freshman in the field.

Sauk kicks off its outdoor season on April 1 at St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa, and it runs through the NJCAA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in mid-May in Hobbs, New Mexico.