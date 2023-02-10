Women’s basketball: Momentum swings to Sauk, then swings away as Skyhawks fall to Sandburg

DIXON – After digging itself out of a first-quarter hole, Sauk Valley had all the momentum while building a double-digit lead early in the second half.
But just as quickly, Carl Sandburg grabbed the momentum back and pulled away for a 76-63 Arrowhead Conference win Wednesday night in the SVCC gym.
“It’s a really hard thing to try and build your own momentum when the other team is on a run,” Newman sophomore forward Skylar Savage said. “I think that’s something we’re still working on and trying to improve everyday.”
After Sandburg (9-17, 4-5) jumped out to a 19-10 lead late in the first quarter, the Skyhawks (7-18, 3-6) rallied. Hailey Walters hit a jumper off a pass from Ainsleigh Hendrix, then Hendrix nailed a 3-pointer off an assist from Caylyn Kimmel, who then finished off the lightning-quick 7-0 run with a pull-up jumper on the baseline.
It took just 54 seconds for Sauk to trim the nine-point deficit to two at 19-17; the Skyhawks trailed 21-17 entering the second quarter.
Sauk took the lead on another 3 by Hendrix and back-to-back pull-up jumpers by Walters and Kimmel midway through the second period. Walters capped a 12-4 run to open the quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 29-25 Skyhawks.
“I feel like that was really important to get a couple of shots to fall, because once they start falling, people are going to gain confidence and start to shoot more,” Walters said. “I think that was big for everybody, and it helped us build that lead.”
After Sandburg tied the score at 29, Kimmel hit two free throws, then found an open Hendrix with a skip pass for another 3. Savage drove to the basket and converted a three-point play, then Kimmel found Walters open for a 3 on an inbounds pass to make it 40-33 with 1:29 left in the first half.
“It just feels great when the whole team can score and everyone is doing their part,” Savage said about the balance on the stat sheet. “We all have fun with it, and everyone feels important, so that’s a big confidence boost.”
Sandburg cut the deficit to 40-35 at the break after a Lilly Isenhour basket inside, then got another Isenhour hoop down low to open the third quarter and get within three.
But Savage drove to the basket for a bucket, then hit a jumper off a Hendrix assist before Hendrix buried a 3 and Walters hit layups on back-to-back possessions – the first one was a three-point play – and Sauk led 52-41 with 6:39 left in the third.
“I think working on limiting our turnovers, looking for the right pass and not forcing things,” Walters said of the keys to the offensive surge. “Coming out with effort and energy is really big for us, and to dig ourselves out of that early hole and keep that lead [to start the second half] was really important for us.”
Savage credited Sauk’s work inside as a key to the runs in both the second and third quarters, as the Skyhawks got paint touches in their offense while also limiting the Chargers’ offensive rebounding during those stretches.
“I just think us rebounding and outworking them down low, was huge. At one point we were scoring and then getting inside-out action, and then we would get some post touches and scores too,” Savage said. “I think it all just kind of comes together and works like that.”
Walters hit three 3s and scored 15 points in the first half, so Sandburg made a concerted effort to try and deny her the ball after the break. While she didn’t score from the perimeter, she was able to contribute to the scoring with drives to the basket in the third quarter.
“It was a shot-fake, trying to make them think I was going to shoot it, then just putting my head down and going to the hoop. They didn’t really know what to do with that,” Walters said. “I got a couple of layups, got a foul, just getting what I could get. I did that a couple of times, and then they kind of relaxed a little bit to where I could shoot.”
The Skyhawks led 59-50 on Nakiya Rascon’s basket off a Kimmel drive-and-dish play with 2:56 left in the third, but that’s when Sandburg turned the tables.
Sophia Gugliotta and Isenhour both put back their own misses in the final stages of the third quarter, then Armani Revis drove the baseline for a layup to open the fourth quarter before Elly Bentley scored on consecutive possessions – the first a three-point play – to cap a 12-0 run and give the Chargers a 62-59 lead with 6:53 remaining.
“It seemed like they wanted it a little more than us, possibly,” Walters said of Sandburg’s late surge. “I think maybe we were a little overmatched when they got on that run.”
Savage scored on a putback and Kimmel hit two free throws as Sauk retook the lead 63-62 with 6:01 to play, but Sandburg scored the final 14 points to pull away for the victory. Natalie Righi scored a layup to ignite the spurt, and that was followed by a three-point play by Bentley and a 3-pointer by Gugliotta to take the air out of the Skyhawks.
“I just don’t think we were really looking in down low as much, and when we did, we forced it a little bit,” Savage said about the offensive woes over the final 12 1/2 minutes. “I think the pressure was a lot, and it just overwhelmed us.”
Walters finished with 22 points and five rebounds for the Skyhawks, while Kimmel, Hendrix and Savage scored 12 points apiece. Kimmel dished seven assists and grabbed eight rebounds, Savage added nine rebounds and two steals, and Hendrix chipped in six assists and three rebounds.
Isenhour had a double-double by halftime for Sandburg, and she finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gugliotta had 16 points and eight rebounds, Bentley added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Revis chipped in 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Chargers. Gracie Sims had seven points and two assists.