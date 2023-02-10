Men’s basketball: Fast start, unselfish play lead Sauk Valley past Carl Sandburg

DIXON – The Sauk Valley Skyhawks got the jump on the Carl Sandburg Chargers on Thursday night at Sauk Valley Community College, crashing the boards hard and moving the ball around to the tune of a 15-point halftime lead.
After the margin reached 22 points late in the second half, the Chargers came storming back, but with two free throws and two blocked shots in the final moments, Sauk hung on to win its fifth straight game, taking the Arrowhead Conference victory 74-67.
Although the Skyhawks’ lead was in jeopardy in the last 25 seconds, guard Davin Fields-Johnson said he was never nervous about the outcome.
“Not at all,” he said. “We’ve got trust in our teammates.”
Sauk (15-11, 5-3) set the tone immediately with a 10-2 run in the first three minutes of the game. Atem Agot opened the scoring with a left-corner 3 in the first 23 seconds, then Fields-Johnson got to the hoop and Riek Riek hit two free throws, before LA Fayne buried a top-of-the-key 3 with 16:59 to play in the first half.
The Chargers (8-19, 2-6) drew within 14-10 on a Marckell Longstreet 3 with just over 10 minutes left, but the Skyhawks came right back.
With 9:24 to go, Jake Gaither picked a pocket near mid-court, raced down the right sideline and spun past a defender in the lane for a layup. Less than a minute later, Andre Brandon swished a left-wing 3, extending the Sauk lead to 19-10.
Gaither went coast-to-coast off another steal with 5:09 play, then Brandon threw a long pass to Devares Whitaker for a runout layup on the next possession, stretching the lead to 27-13.
Fayne dribbled inside the top of the key and hit Riek in the low post for a layup with 20 seconds left, and Sauk took a 33-18 lead into halftime.
Defensively, the Skyhawks were on point the whole first half, switching ball screens, protecting the rim, helping when necessary, and flying out to contest perimeter shots. The Chargers scored just two points in the first 4:56 of the game, and turned the ball over seven times in the first half.
“We were sprinting spot to spot, and we were just doing what we practice doing every day,” Gaither said of the first-half defensive effort.
“We had a lot of communication, everybody was talking, telling where guys were, and it made it easier for us on the defensive end,” Fields-Johnson added.
Ball distribution and unselfish play were key factors for Sauk throughout the game, but especially in the first half, when eight different Skyhawks scored a basket.
“It was big having everyone be part of the offense, and that means they can’t just zone in on one dude,” Gaither said. “They gotta take care of everybody.”
“Playing inside-out, really passing the ball in, and then finding open shots, finding open teammates [was key],” Fields-Johnson added.
Gaither sparked another Skyhawks surge with a left-wing 3 just 15 seconds into the second half.
With just under 14 minutes remaining, Devon House hit a spinning jump hook over a defender, then finished a fast break layup on the next possession for a 46-28 lead. Whitaker scored on the fast break and converted a three-point play to make it 49-28 Sauk with 11:18 to go, then Fields-Johnson hit a short-range jumper with 3:27 left, pushing the lead to 69-47.
But the Chargers wouldn’t go down easily, as 6-foot-9 Sandburg guard/forward Roee Dinnar hit four 3s in the last three minutes, connecting deep from the right wing on the fourth one to get within 72-67 with 23.1 seconds left.
“I think we have a lot of passion as a team to win, and it’s really important to us and we showed that we can do it,” Dinnar said. “I think if there’s a little bit more time on the clock, we’re back and we win this game.”
But the Skyhawks’ subs tightened up their defense for the final possession. Jonah Lauff hit the second of two free throws for a 73-67 lead with 21.2 seconds left, then Petia Dogale blocked two shots on the same possession in the last 15 seconds – one at the rim and another on an outside jumper – to seal the win.
Gaither led the Skyhawks with 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals, and Fields-Johnson added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Brandon chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds, Agot tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, House had nine points and eight rebounds, and Riek totaled six points, five rebounds and a block.
Dinnar scored all 20 of his points in the second half, and grabbed 12 rebounds and two steals to go with a blocked shot. Myles Estrada scored 13 points, Hunter Caves tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals, and Connor Barnett added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists for the Chargers.