SportShorts for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Local college volleyballers honored
A few of the local high school athletes playing Division I volleyball in college earned various honors and awards from their conferences this past season.
Sterling native Bree Borum was named the Atlantic 10 Setter of the Year, and was also selected to the first team of the A-10 all-conference team. In her first season at Loyola Chicago, Borum dished a team-high 1,051 assists, served a team-high 47 aces, was second on the team with 350 digs, and also had 102 kills and 39 blocks to help lead the Ramblers (25-9, 17-1 A-10) to their best season in 20 years, as they won both the regular-season and A-10 tournament titles and earned an NCAA tournament berth for the sixth time in program history.
Her former Golden Warriors classmate Lexi Rodriguez had another strong season at Nebraska. She earned first-team all-Big Ten and AVCA All-Region honors, and was a second-team selection on the AVCA All-America team after she was honored as a first-team pick and the AVCA Freshman of the Year last season. She also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-America and all-Big Ten honors. She led the Huskers with 464 digs, was second on the team with 25 aces, and fourth with 135 assists as she played in all 109 sets this season. Nebraska lost in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Borum’s older sister, Josi, was a second-team all-Horizon League selection, as well as an academic all-district honoree. In her senior season at Youngstown State, Borum was second on the team in kills (274), assists (593), digs (285) and blocks (61), while also serving 27 aces in 114 sets. Borum and fellow Sauk Valley alum Elise Moeller – a 2020 Rock Falls grad – led the Penguins to the Horizon League tournament for the first time in eight years, where they lost in the quarterfinals.
Moeller played in 40 sets and finished with 54 kills, 49 digs, five blocks, five aces and three assists.
Another local, Rock Falls’ Maya Sands, also saw her team advance to the NCAA Tournament, as UNLV lost in the first round after the Rebels won the Mountain West regular-season title. Sands played in all 112 sets, leading the team with 412 digs and 30 aces, while finishing second on the team with 111 assists. Sands will transfer to Missouri for next season, following coach Dawn Sullivan, who will take over for the Tigers after spending the last five seasons at UNLV.
Sterling’s Brooklyn Borum played her second season at Virginia, tying for fourth on the team with 15 aces, finishing fifth with 115 kills and 155 digs, and also adding 20 assists and 18 blocks.
Thunder’s Eissens to play volleyball at SVCC
West Carroll senior Lacy Eissens will continue her volleyball career at Sauk Valley Community College, head coach Jay Howell announced Thursday.
Eissens was third in the area in digs (385) and fifth in the area in kills (276), while tying for 18th in blocks (33) this past season; she also served 22 aces for the Thunder.
The Skyhawks finished 21-21 this fall, losing in the Region IV Tournament semifinals. Sauk missed out on a berth in the NJCAA National Championships for just the third time in the last nine years.
AP releases prep basketball polls
The Associated Press has released its first Illinois high school basketball polls of the new calendar year, and a couple of local girls teams are represented.
The Dixon girls received three votes in the Class 3A poll, while Amboy received one vote in Class 1A from a statewide panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Geneseo is ranked No. 9 in the 3A poll, while Byron is fifth and Princeton is ninth in the 2A poll; Stillman Valley (12 votes) and Winnebago (3 votes) are receiving votes in 2A. Galena is the No. 1 team in 1A, while Lena-Winslow received seven votes.
On the boys side, Rock Island received a vote in the 3A poll, while in 2A, Princeton is ranked No. 2, Rockford Christian is No. 6, and Rockridge is No. 10; Rockford Lutheran received four votes in 2A. In Class 1A, Pecatonica is No. 2 and Scales Mound is No. 4.
Free-throw contest in Shannon
The St. Wendelin Knights of Columbus 12841 Council is hosting a free-throw shooting contest on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Eastland Grade School in Shannon.
The contest, which is the first round of a state competition, will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. A parent or guardian must accompany the participant to verify his or her age.
The snow date will be Jan. 28. For more information, contact Bill Spoerlein at 815-541-9420.
Al Morrison trivia night
The Al Morrison Baseball League in Dixon is hosting its third annual trivia night on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Dixon Elks Lodge.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and trivia at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $250 for a table of eight, and there will also be a 50/50 raffle, live and silent auctions, an award for the best trivia team name, and a special gift for the “smartest” team.
Call Jake Hubbell at 815-440-1481 to reserve a table, or for more information.
Senior bowlers roll through November
The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers met every Tuesday and Thursday morning through the month of December at Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon.
Individual high scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 182 game, 510 series; Connie Bontz 159, 435; David Bucher 160, 421; Steve Byars 192, 521; Chico Contreras 182, 502; Charlotte Dierdorff 130, 305; Anita Dunphy 171, 450; Dan Dunphy 223, 619; Ron Erickson 276, 621; Mike Imel 161, 441; Barb Jacobs 156, 441; Dave Jacobs 202, 495; Jan Kuepker 140, 352; Ken Masters 194, 538; Ron Meagher 191, 527; Doug Near 145, 386; Ron Odenthal 201, 552; Larry Reed 191, 547; Cruz Rivera 190, 534; Jim Shuman 169, 454; Glenn Stroh 103, 242; Dee Szymanski 135, NA; Ed Webb 189, 457; Shirley Webb 123, 314; Charlie Warner 172, 409; Jay Wolfe 173, 471; Barbara Young 175, 450.