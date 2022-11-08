SVM area roundup: Sterling boys bowlers open season with 9th-place finish

The Sterling boys bowling team opened its season Saturday at the Hononegah Kickoff Tournament at Viking Lanes in South Beloit, placing ninth at the 16-team event.
Dylan Doss led the Golden Warriors with a six-game series of 1,195, including a high game of 255; that tied him for the 10th-highest game of the day.
Tristan Oelrichs added a 1,115 series as Sterling bowled a 5,354 as a team. Harlem easily rolled to the title with a 6,734, 757 pins better than runner-up Belvidere (5,977).
College volleyball
Skyhawks’ season ends in regionals: The Sauk Valley volleyball team went 1-1 at the Region IV Tournament in Grayslake, winning its opener but falling to the top seed in the second round.
The fourth-seeded Skyhawks (21-21) defeated No. 5 South Suburban 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-13 in their first match, then fell to No. 1 Moraine Valley 25-14, 25-19, 26-24.
Maya Gartin spiked 18 kills, Jaelyn Fitzgerald added 17 kills and three blocks, and Tiana Tichler chipped in 12 kills and three blocks for Sauk, which misses the NJCAA National Championships for just the third time in the last nine years.
Nicole Boelens finished with 12 kills and 35 digs, Reagan Oster had 36 digs and five aces, and Kara Stoecker added five kills and five blocks. Gabby Jones dished 31 assists, Cadence Stonitsch had 31 assists and four aces, and Mckenzie Hecht chipped in 28 digs for the Skyhawks.