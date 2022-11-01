Volleyball: Emily Lego, Rock Falls reach sectional final, knocking off Johnsburg

WINNEBAGO – Rock Falls middle blocker Emily Lego said every time the Rockets take the court, they feel like they are playing for a state title.
A dominant attack with kills from all six players who played in the front row – including setter Denali Stonitsch – pushed them past Johnsburg 25-14, 25-16 in a Class 2A Winnebago Sectional semifinal Monday, and one game closer to their ultimate goal.
“We’re just really determined. Coming from last year, a lot of us are returnees and we want that same feeling, if not more,” said Lego, part of the team that lost to eventual state champ Montini in a supersectional last season. “We know we’re capable of that. So every single game is the state championship. Every single time we’re on the court, we’re playing for a state championship.”
Coach Shiela Pillars said she felt the Rockets (35-3) were off in their 25-18, 25-22 regional final win against Oregon.
This time around, the Rockets bounced out to leads of 11-1 in the first set and 9-0 in the second en route to the sweep of the Skyhawks (26-11-1), who were playing in their first sectional since 2017.
“Thursday we had a bad outing, in our opinion,” Pillars said. “We just really concentrated, really bore down in practice on Friday and Sunday. Really worked on our passing and our defense. That really showed tonight. We were the aggressors from the start. We just had too many weapons in the front row.”
Lego finished with eight kills, including the closing kill in the first set after the Skyhawks got as close as 19-12 on a tip by Sophie Person. Claire Bickett and Nicolette Udell had nine kills each to lead the Rockets.
Pillars said the big lead gave the team a lot of confidence coming off of Thursday’s performance.
“It just gives you a little bit of breathing room so one mistake isn’t so big, then if you accidentally make another one it’s not so compounding,” Pillars said. “The fact we were able to come back after we missed a serve or had a bad pass, the next person really picked it up. We didn’t give them too many runs, and I couldn’t be more happy about that.”
Emilla Wizceb had some key kills for the Skyhawks, including one during a run that pulled Johnsburg to within 16-12 in the second set. She also had a block to get the Skyhawks to 23-16 late in the second set before Rock Falls closed out the match.
Johnsburg coach Abby Bruns said it wasn’t the best performance her team has put forth.
“We picked a bad night to have a bad game,” Bruns said. “We never really could get any momentum and never really could get out of our own heads.”
Bruns said she still was pleased with how the season played out.
“Overall we had a great season,” Bruns said. “The girls have nothing to hang their heads about. They should be proud. We won a regional for the first time in a long time. They had a great season, and it’s been a fun group.”
The Rockets will get a rematch with Genoa-Kingston on Wednesday for the sectional crown. The Cogs were 25-21, 25-18 winners against their Big Northern Conference foes during the regular season.
“I would love to see them again. I don’t want to shy away from them,” Pillars said. “They are an excellent program, very well-coached. They set the standard for volleyball in our area. I told our team you can’t be the best without beating the best. I love a rematch.
“We didn’t play the best the first time out. We didn’t pass the ball real well, but the sets were still fairly close. So, I’m hoping we come out having a good clean game Wednesday. It’s going to be a duel to the end.”