August 28, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
Sports - Sauk Valley

Area roundup: Oregon girls golf takes second at home tournament, Newman tennis wins five matches at home tournament

By Dan Wussow
Sauk Valley sports roundup

Dixon’s Katie Drew took third overall Saturday at the Oregon Girls Invitational at Sunset Golf Course, firing an 81. Oregon’s Ava Hackman placed fourth, recording a round of 83. Polo’s Kamryn Stockton shot a 96 for seventh place.

Other Duchesses competing Saturday were Zoey Williams (132), Kiana Olalde (133) and Saida Bajrami (151).

Oregon finished second as a team at 417. Rockford-Boylan ran away with the team title at 342. Polo took seventh with a 487, and Dixon was ninth with a 497.

Erie-Prophetstown, which finished 10th, was led by Isabella Johnston with a 135 and Taylor Wilson with a 136. Jaelin Hawkins had a 141, Lillian McWilliams had a 144, Hannah Huisman shot a 145, and McKenzie Winckler added a 147 for the Panthers.

Alivia Schmidt had a round of 125 for Polo, Anna Faivre fired a 127, and Avery Faivre added a 139.

Lexy Davis was the second-best Hawk, recording a round of 106. Aniyah Sarver shot a 108, Sarah Eckardt shot a 120, Kendra Ehrler fired a 130 and Hailey Becker added a 133.

Ellie Rude paced Newman with a 105, while Sophia Ely added a 131.

Girls tennis

Newman Invite: At No. 1 singles, Newman’s Emma Oswalt earned wins against Princeton’s Kailee Winner (6-2, 7-5) and Kewanee’s Noelia Martinez (7-5, 6-4), and lost to Belvidere’s Lory Lopez 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Newman’s Maria Ardis fell to Mendota’s Natalia Salinas 6-4, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Newman’s Joy Zigler and Julia Rhodes picked up wins against Kewanee’s Rachel DeRycke and Whitney Minton 6-2, 6-1, and St. Bede’s Alyssa Shirz and Brianna Torres 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Guilford’s Mackenzie Larson and Amelia Runne 6-1, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Newman’s Emily Beattie and Laurel Chavera beat Kewanee’s Natalie Maxon and Harper Gillespie 6-2, 6-3, and lost a pair of games to St. Bede’s Mia Morrow and Alyssa Shirz (7-5, 6-4), and to Belvidere’s Jennifer Espinoza and Riley Freeman (6-1, 6-3).

Guilford took the team title with 12 points. Newman tied for fourth with five points.

Boys Golf

Geneseo Invite @ TPC Deere Run: Cam O’Brien shot an 84 to lead Sterling in the 18-hole round.

Dixon PrepsOregon PrepsErie-Prophetstown PrepsSterling PrepsNewman Central Catholic PrepsPolo PrepsGirls TennisGirls GolfBoys GolfSportsPremium

Dan Wussow

Dan Wussow is a sports reporter for Sauk Valley News