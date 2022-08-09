Local golf: Men’s, women’s Rock River Classics shortened to one day by weather

With heavy rain and thunderstorms rolling through the area Sunday morning, Day 2 of both the men’s and women’s 2022 Rock River Classic golf tournaments were washed out.

The men teed it up at Deer Valley on Saturday in Deer Grove, and the leaders at the halfway point were tabbed as the winners.

Jarred Hippen was medalist with a 69, while Josh Eggleston was Best Against Bogey at +11. Sunset Golf Club of Mt. Morris shot a +40 as a team to defeat Sterling’s Emerald Hill (+30) for the team title in the shortened event.

Joe Mills won the First Flight with a score of +10, while Trevor Sisson took the Second Flight with a +9. Scott Miner was the Third Flight winner with a +7, and Brian Weidman finished first in the Fourth Flight at +8. Jason Welker won the Fifth Flight at +4, Cary Bennett topped the Sixth Flight with a +6, John Miller finished first in the Seventh Flight at +5, and Rick Taylor topped the Eighth Flight at +3.

The women’s tournament was hosted by Shady Oaks in Amboy, and it too awarded wins to the leaders of each flight after Day 1.

Bella Heintzelman, playing for Rock River, was medalist with a 78 and finished +13 against bogey, while PrairieView’s Patty Head also finished at +13 to win Best Against Bogey honors.

In the team race, Prophet Hills (Prophetstown) won the title with a +31, while PrairieView (Byron) and Sunset (Mt. Morris) tied for second at +25. Rock River (Rock Falls) finished fourth at +13, Shady Oaks was fifth at +11, Mendota took sixth at +1, and Deer Valley placed seventh at -10.

Sunset’s Ali Scheidecker had a +11 to win the First Flight over runner-up Meredith Adams of Deer Valley (+10), while Prophet Hills’ Shelley Felske also finished at +10. Sunset’s Ava Hackman won the Second Flight at +10, with Prophet Hills’ Cathy Verhulst taking second at +7.

Shady Oaks’ Kris Welker won the Third Flight at +7, one point ahead of runner-up Jessica Janes of Sunset (+6). Rock River’s Sandi Ivey finished first in the Fourth Flight with a +6, and Shady Oaks’ Patty Ohlendorf was second at +3.

The Fifth Flight title went to Prophet Hills’ Kris Zschiesche at +8, and PrairieView’s Trina Kotulek was second at +4. Prophet Hills’ Margie Sommers took the Sixth Flight at +5, while Sunset’s Colleen Miller was second at +3.

PrairieView’s Sharon Dexter won the Seventh Flight at +7, with Sunset’s Stef Page taking second at -4. Sunset’s Sonia Calhoun-Gilroy was named the Eighth Flight winner after tying with Prophet Hills’ Corri Kelly at -5.