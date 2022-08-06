SportShorts for Aug. 6, 2022

Junis splits his last two starts

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis had mixed results in his last two outings for the San Francisco Giants, suffering a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night after a strong start against the Cubs last Saturday.

In a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers, Junis allowed three earned runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two. He threw 48 of his 79 pitches for strikes, and fell to 4-3 on the season with the loss.

On July 30 against the Cubs, Junis pitched four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out four. He got a no-decision in the Giants’ 5-4 win, throwing 45 of his 74 pitches for strikes. His season ERA dropped to 2.78 after that start.

Junis has now made three starts after an appearance out of the bullpen following a 5-week stint on the injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. For the season, he is 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts). He has allowed 21 runs (all earned) and 54 hits in 62 innings, with 53 strikeouts, 14 walks and 2 hits batsmen. Opposing hitters are batting .230 against him, and he is averaging 1.10 walks & hits per inning pitched.

Local tennis players place 7th in South Bend

The Westwood Junior Tennis Team placed seventh in their division at the Midwest Junior Team Tennis Championship in South Bend, Ind., last weekend.

The team competed in the U18 Intermediate division against teams from Ohio, West Virginia and Indiana, and the seventh-place finish was five spots higher than how they fared at the tournament last summer.

“Our players practiced well going into the team tournament this past weekend,” coach Jake Lipka said. “They have improved so much this summer that we look forward to elevating our team play even more next summer.”

The team consisted of Brecken Peterson and Ellie Aitken of Sterling, Lucas Healy and Addison Arjes of Dixon, Mark Cyphers of Morrison, Isabella Kowalak of Hampshire, and Andrew Bollis and Carlie Miller of LaSalle-Peru. They were coached by Lipka and AJ Segneri.

“The players will be working during the offseason to prepare for next year’s season,” Segneri said. “Attending group lessons and working through their respective high school tennis programs will result in better performances in the upcoming summer.”

Emerald Hill hosts weekly ladies playday

The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Most One-Putts & Chip-Ins” on Tuesday during their weekly outing.

Mimi Boysen won first place for 18 holes, and Jean Hermes was second. Boysen was low gross, and tied with Hermes and Sue Nestor for low putts. Hermes was closest to the pin on the sixth hole.

Jane Minard and Meta Rastede tied for first place over nine holes, with Minard finishing with low gross and low putts.

Nestor and Julie Pratt both had chip-ins, and Pratt recorded a birdie.

Senior bowlers compete throughout July

The Sauk Valley Senior Bowlers rolled at Plum Hollow in Dixon during July, meeting every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

High scores for the month were: Bill Bontz 167 game, 449 series; Connie Bontz 179, 441; Norma Burmeister 162, 402; Steve Byars 186, 522; Chico Contreras 204, 530; Ray Craney 129, 351; Charlotte Dierdorff 119, 307; Aniti Dunphy 186, 486; Dan Dunphy 203, 595; Ron Erickson 233, 615; Bev Helfrich 122, 335; Mike Imel 188, 464; Barb Jacobs 193, 496; Dave Jacobs 183, 494; Terry Janes 155, 395; Dick Janssen 205, 578; Bob Joyce 147, 407; Ken Masters 186, 502; Ron Meagher 180, 462; Ron Odenthal 201, 526; Cruz Rivera 168, 442; Jim Shuman 181, 513; Glenn Stroh 117, N/A; Dee Szymanski 148, 366; Ed Webb 186, 492; Shirley Webb 172, 347; Charlie Warner 154, 401; Jay Wolf 183, 509; Barbara Young 180, 474; Gordon Young 182, 521.