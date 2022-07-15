SportShorts for Friday, July 15, 2022

Fiorini plays well at Pinehurst

Rock Falls rising junior Megan Fiorini is spending her summer playing in some Carolina Golf Association amateur tournaments, and recently tied for 27th place out of 85 golfers at the 44th annual North and South Amateur Championship at Pinehurst (N.C.) Country Club.

Fiorini shot rounds of 75, 75 and 73 for a three-day total of 223, playing the famed Pinehurst No. 2 on July 4 before shooting her final two rounds on Pinehurst No. 6 on July 5 and 6. The international event brings players from all over the world; the medalist was Ting-Hsuan Huang of Taiwan, who carded rounds of 67, 69 and 69 for a winning total of 205.

A list of full results can be found at www.golfgenius.com/pages/3620414. Fiorini, who advanced to state last year and led the Rockets to the tournament for the first time as a team, also competed at events in Rocky Mount, N.C., and Costal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., in June.

Ladies league tees it up in Sterling

The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association played “Black Marks’ on Tuesday during its weekly playday.

Mimi Boysen and Sandi Ivey tied for first place and low gross over 18 holes, with Connie Wolber taking third and recording low putts. Ivey had a chip-in.

Sheryl Gulbranson was the nine-hole winner, and Janet Freil took second; Freil had low gross and tied Gulbranson for low putts.

Meta Rastede won closest to the pin on the sixth hole.

Oregon teams earn academic honors

All 11 of the Oregon High School sports in the winter and spring seasons qualified for the IHSA Team Academic Achievement Award, the school announced this week.

The honor rewards teams for their teamwork in both competition and the classroom, and recognizes teams that maintain a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher throughout their seasons.

The Hawks earned the award in baseball, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls bowling, competitive cheerleading, softball, girls soccer, boys and girls track & field, and wrestling.

Rock Falls sports passes on sale soon

All-season sports passes for the Rock Falls Rockets will go on sale Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RFHS main office.

Cost is $40 for adults and students from kindergarten through eighth grade, and $10 for senior citizens 62 and older. RFHS students receive free entrance to events with their current school ID.

The pass excludes tournaments, shootouts, invites, indoor track, and all IHSA postseason events.

Al Morrison to host Pitch, Hit & Run event

Dixon’s Al Morrison youth baseball league will host an MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition on Saturday, July 23 at Page Park.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the Al Morrison Baseball Complex, with four different age groups: 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.

Registration is free, and available at Pitchhitrun2022.leagueapps.com/events/3149860-al-morrison-baseball, or is available from 9-10 a.m. on the day of the event. Please check in by 10:30 for field assignments and to warm-up for the competition.

Email AlMorrisonBaseballDixon@gmail.com with any questions.