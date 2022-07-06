SportShorts for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Spurs reportedly pick up Roby on waivers
Former Dixon basketball standout Isaiah Roby was waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, and was picked up off waivers by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, according to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Spurs later confirmed the move on Twitter. Roby retweeted that, adding “let’s get to work! #GoSpurs.”
The 24-year-old Roby had a 1-year option worth $1.9 million for next season, and the Thunder picked up that option last Wednesday. But a glut of draft picks forced them to make some salary cap decisions, and Roby was waived on Sunday – the day before his contract for next season could be fully guaranteed, thus counting toward OKC’s salary cap.
But the Spurs, who seem to be in the early stages of a rebuild, claimed the 2016 Dixon High School graduate on waivers Tuesday. San Antonio still sits $35.6 million below the salary cap, even after claiming Roby. A three-year NBA veteran, Roby can provide some leadership during their rebuild, but also is young enough to still have plenty of upside as a player who can be inserted into the lineup at multiple positions on the court.
Roby tweeted out his thanks Tuesday evening to the Thunder, who acquired the 6-foot-8 forward from the Dallas Mavericks in January 2020.
Thank you Oklahoma City for the opportunity to grow over the last 3 seasons, great organization, people, and fans ✌🏽— Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) July 5, 2022
After starring for the Dukes and the University of Nebraska, Roby was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft after three seasons with the Cornhuskers. The Pistons selected him with the 45th overall pick, and immediately traded him to the Mavericks.
He spent most of his rookie season playing for Dallas’ G-League team, and battled through a bout of plantar fasciitis. He was traded to the Thunder on January 24, 2020, and spent most of the rest of that season with OKC’s G-League team.
In 2020-21, Roby played in 61 games for the Thunder, making 34 starts and averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game.
Last season, after playing limited minutes early on and missing more than a month with a sprained right ankle, Roby played in 45 games and started 23 of OKC’s final 28 games. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game for the year. He shot 44.4% from 3-point range and 51.4% from the field, and set career highs in 12 different stat categories over the final two months of the season.
In his three NBA seasons, Roby is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game. He has played in 109 games, with 62 starts, and is a 36.5% 3-point shooter and a 49.5% field goal shooter, while shooting 70.8% from the free-throw line.
