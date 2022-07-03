Sterling’s Gebhardt wins third Reagan Run 5K title in Dixon’s annual race

DIXON – Back at its usual location through the streets of Dixon – stretching from Ronald Reagan’s Boyhood Home on Hennepin Avenue, across the Rock River and through the woods in Page Park, then back across the river to Haymarket Square on Highland Avenue – the 22nd annual Reagan Run 5K was held Saturday morning.
A field of 774 participants, ranging in age from 7 to 84, ran or walked this year’s race as onlookers gathered on either side of the course, dotting the landscape over its 3.1-mile route.
Sterling’s Jacob Gebhardt, 22, was first to cross the finish line, recording a personal-record time of 15:24.25 – neealy 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and almost 40 seconds faster than his previous best at the annual race.
The Indiana University track & field athlete and 2018 Sterling High School graduate also won the race in 2019 (16:04.11) and 2017 (16:20.04).
[ Photos from the 2022 Reagan Run 5K ]
Gebhardt, who’s now competed in the race for over a decade, always looks forward to this time of year.
“Just a fun time to get out here. Love the Reagan Run,” he said. “Been doing it since I was like in fourth grade, so it’s always fun to just come back and run in front of everybody, run in front of the family.”
“It’s challenging back in the woods, got some hills in there, but yeah, I’m glad it’s back to the normal course. The first time I won, I was like, ‘Dang, this is pretty cool.’ It’s always pretty fun to win the Reagan Run.”
Port Byron’s Tommy Murray was the second-place finisher on Saturday, running a personal-record time of 15:53.80. Like Gebhardt, Murray is a veteran of the Reagan Run, having competed three or four times in the annual 5K.
Coming off recent third- and fourth-place finishes at the IHSA Class 1A Boys Track & Field State Championships in the 1600- and 3200-meter races, the 17-year-old Riverdale High School runner was itching to get back into competition and run in a familiar area again.
“It felt really good. It’s my first road race, 5K this summer,” Murray said. “I’m super happy with it, good time. My grandparents live here and my mom grew up here, so I like to come this race whenever they have it.
“It’s a fun course. It’s a little bit tricky because there’s some steep hills back in the woods over there, but I thought it was a super fun course just to come out here and run a nice 5K.”
Dixon’s Brock Drengenberg, 19, came in third with a time of 16:05.03. Drenegenberg was a state champion for the Dukes in the 800 meters in the 2A state finals in 2021.
Sterling rising junior Dale Johnson, 16, finished fourth, completing his run in 16:08.27. Johnson was an 2A state track medalist in May, nabbing ninth place in the 1600 and fifth in the 4x800 meters with teammates John Cid, Thomas Holcomb and Jordan Britt.
Dixon’s Cadyn Grafton, 19, rounded out the top five with a time of 17:23.81.
Dixon rising junior Emma Smith, 16, finished 31st overall and first among females, running a 19:45.09. Like Johnson and Murray, she was also a track & field state qualifier this year, competing at the IHSA Girls Class 2A Championships in the 1600 and 4x800.
“It was good. I was just going out there, just seeing where I’m at, just having fun,” Smith said. “I didn’t race it last year because I knew it was a different course, so I’m glad we had the same course back as we did in years prior.
“I’m really happy [to be the women’s champion]. I’ve always wanted to win it before, so it was awesome.”