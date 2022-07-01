SportShorts for July 1, 2022

KSB Classic finishes up youth play
The KSB Tennis Classic closed out the youth divisions on Thursday, with the final three brackets taking to the Emma Hubbs Tennis Courts in Dixon’s Page Park.
Meerna Elbzour and Jenna Mustapha took the 12 & under girls doubles title, winning the head-to-head matchup against Sofia Georgieva and Caitlin Flanagan 3-1 to break the tie after both teams won nine games. Grace King and Brynn Tucker won six games, and Rachel Ravlin and Josie Rhodes also competed.
Alexander and William Dang took first in the 14 & under boys doubles division, winning 11 games. Micah Peterson and Aron Rivera won a tiebreaker 8-6 in their head-to-head match against Braden Brigl and Cameron Foulker, after the two teams both won six games and tied 2-2 in their match. William Lindenmeyer and Jack McGrail won one game.
The final youth day ended with a competitive 18 & under mixed doubles division, as Ryan Partington and Leah Stees took the title by winning 28 games. Logan Palmer and Rachel Lance were second with 24 games won, while Owen Winters and Ellie Aitken won 21 games to take third. Bashar Elbzour and Grace Ferguson finished fourth with 20 games won, Kaden Welty and Julia Rhodes placed fifth with 19 games won, and Thomas Powers and Sarah Tunink were sixth with eight games won.
The adult divisions will be held over the weekend, with the women’s and men’s doubles divisions on Saturday and the adult mixed doubles on Sunday.
Rochelle to host tennis tournament
The third annual Rochelle Summer Tennis Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, July 29 & 30, at Rochelle High School.
The singles divisions will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, with doubles play starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Divisions range from 6th grade to Seniors (age 60+) both days. Cost is $25 per person, plus a can of tennis balls.
There will be also be a tennis garage sale, and a radar gun for testing your serve speed. A concession stand will offer refreshments, and t-shirts and awards will be available.
Visit https://forms.gle/Gn5RrkKx5B7HwXbLA to register or for more information. Registration is due by July 15.
Local boy qualifies for motocross national championships
Jeffrey Saathoff of Sterling will race in the Loretta Lynn Amateur Motocross National Championships next month, after qualifying out of the regional round earlier in June.
Saathoff is one of 42 national qualifiers in the AMA 5-year-old division, after being one of 55 area qualifiers for one of eight regional races. The top 4-to-6 finishers advance out of regionals to the national championships.
Saathoff qualified in both the North Central Regionals and the Mid-East Regionals. He finished fifth in the competition on June 10-12 at Chillicothe, Ohio, to advance to the national race Aug. 1-8 at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Saathoff has been riding dirt bikes since he was 2 years old, when he received a Honda CRF50 for his second birthday. He started racing motocross in the fall of 2020 at 4 years old, and has now advanced to nationals as a 6-year-old; the AMA divisions are determined by the racer’s age as of January 1. He trains regularly at the SSR facility in Bowling Green, Indiana, under head trainer Steven Squire.