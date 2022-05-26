SportShorts for May 26, 2022

Junis joins starting rotation in San Francisco
Rock Falls native and current San Francisco Giants pitcher Jakob Junis has started four games in the month of May, allowing a total of 10 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings.
He got a no-decision on May 8 against St. Louis, allowing two earned runs and three hits in five innings, with five strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman.
On May 14 at Busch Stadium, he took the loss against the Cardinals despite allowing just two earned runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
On May 20 against the Padres, Junis got a no-decision after giving up four earned runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out two without a walk.
On Wednesday night, Junis picked up the victory in the Giants’ 9-3 win over the Mets. He allowed two earned runs and three hits in six innings, with four strikeouts and a walk.
In his first season with the Giants, Junis has made six appearances (four starts) and is 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 32 2/3 innings. He has allowed 10 earned runs and 26 hits, with 24 strikeouts and five walks.
Blair pitching for Durham Bulls
Rock Falls native Seth Blair is pitching for the Durham Bulls this season, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Blair has pitched 14 1/3 innings across 14 relief appearances, with an 8.79 ERA. He has given up 15 runs (14 earned) and 20 hits, with eight strikeouts, 10 walks and five hit batsmen.
Former E-P standout Cox honored
Rockford University senior designated player Emily Cox was named second-team all-conference in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference this season, the third time she’s been named to the team in her career.
She was an honorable mention selection last year, after earning a second-team nod in 2019.
Cox hit .403 with a .507 on-base percentage and a .723 slugging percentage, one of just four players in the league to slash .400/.500/.700 this season. She finished in the top 20 in the NACC 10 different categories: she was second in doubles (16) and walks (21), fourth in OBP, fifth in slugging, seventh in home runs (6), 13th in batting average, 14th in hits (48), 17th in RBIs (30) and triples (2), and 18th in runs scored (28). Her 16 doubles rank 22nd in the country.
Cox also broke or tied four school records this season. She became the Regents’ all-time home run leader with 18, she tied the career doubles record with 37, she broke the single-season mark for walks (21), and she tied the single-game record with three doubles.
Dixon athletes to play in college
Several Dukes and Duchesses have recently signed to play their respective sports at the next level.
Reigning SVM Player of the Year Jake Gaither will play basketball for the Skyhawks. A three-time SVM first-team all-area player, Gaither has also garnered first-team all-Big Northern Conference honors the past three seasons.
Mallory Coley will play volleyball at Augustana, after starting as an outside hitter for the past three seasons.
Lucas Healy will play tennis at Loras College; he was a three-year varsity starter for the Dukes, and also played basketball.
Arianne Smith will play softball at Sauk Valley C.C., after spending the past two seasons as the Duchesses’ starting catcher.
Gavin McAlister will compete in track at North Central College. He throws the shot put and discus for the Dukes, and was also a lineman on the football team.
Oregon athletes sign with colleges
Three Oregon seniors recently signed with colleges to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.
Jenae Bothe will compete in track & field for Washington University in St. Louis. Bothe is the school record-holder in both the shot put and discus for the Hawks, and won the Class 1A state championship in the shot put this past weekend.
Taylar Rufer will play soccer at Kishwaukee College. She has been the starting varsity goalkeeper for Oregon the past two seasons.
Jared Glendenning will play golf at Kishwaukee. He is a two-year varsity golfer for the Hawks.
Ladies golf league plays Tuesday
The Emerald Hill Ladies Golf Association has held its weekly competition the last two Tuesdays.
Play of the day on May 17 was the Most of Any Number.
Julie Pratt was the winner in the 18-hole division, while Connie Wolber, Jane Minard, Mimi Boysen and Paula Harmon all tied for second. For nine holes, Karla Anderson, Pat Twining and Ruth Heflebower tied for first.
Boysen had the low gross score for 18 holes, and Twining had the low gross for nine holes. Harman had low putts for 18 holes, and Heflebower had low putts for nine holes.
On May 24, play of the day was Blind Partners.
Mimi Boysen and Janet Freil took first in the 18-hole division, while Paula Harmon and Sue Nestor took second. Nestor and Julie Pratt were first over nine holes, with a tie for second between Ruth Heflebower & Sandi Ivey, and Linda Giesen & Sue Kort.
Harmon had a chip-in, and also had the low putts for 18 holes; Boysen had the low gross. For nine holes, Pratt had low gross and Heflebower had low putts.