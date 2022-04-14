Area roundup: Sauk men’s tennis weeps Oakton

The Sauk Valley men’s tennis team blanked Oakton 9-0 on Wednesday at Westwood Sport Complex in Sterling.
Preston Engel won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Abbot Haner won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2. John Rhodes (No. 3) and Zach Wallace (No. 4) both won 6-0, 6-0, and the Skyhawks received forfeits at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
Preston and Corey Engel won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Haner and Wallace won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 for Sauk, which received a forfeit at No. 3 doubles.
Tuesday’s late results
Softball
Oregon 12, Genoa-Kingston 0: Lena Trampel took a perfect game into the sixth inning, and finished with a one-hitter as the Hawks won a Big Northern Conference game on the road.
Reilee Suter had three hits and three RBIs to lead Oregon at the plate, and Ella Dannhorn and Laila Anderson added two hits each.
Baseball
Fulton 22, West Carroll 0, 5 inn.: The Steamers grabbed a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then finished off the NUIC West road win with a 12-run fifth.
Cameron Glazier had two singles, four RBIs and two runs, and Kole Schipper doubled and drove in three runs for Fulton. Jacob Jones homered and had two RBIs, Payton Curley doubled, drove in two runs and scored three times, and Davis Ludin reached base all four times and added two RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan Eads finished with two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Drew Dykstra had a pair of singles and two RBIs for the Steamers. Ian Wiebenga reached base all four times and scored three runs.
Dykstra tossed a two-hitter, striking out 14 without a walk.
Boys tennis
Rockford Christian 5, Newman 0: The Comets lost a dual at Sauk Valley C.C., falling in a pair of tiebreakers in doubles.
Carson Palmer and Ryan Partington won their second set 7-6 (5) after losing the first one 6-4 at No. 2 doubles, but fell in the third-set tiebreaker 10-4.
At No. 3 doubles, John Craft and JP Ryan fell after forcing a second-set tiebreaker, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Girls track & field
Steamers, Storm, Clippers 2-3-4 in Manlius: Fulton finished with 116 points to finish behind only Wethersfield (147) at the Bureau Valley Invite, with the host team taking third (80) and Amboy-LaMoille finishing fourth (68) at the seven-team meet.
Lauren Mahoney was part of four wins for the Steamers, who swept the relays. Mahoney won the 100 dash (13.26 seconds), and also ran in three of the relays: the 4x100 (55.22) with Miraya Pessman, Abbigail Thyne and Mikayla Gazo; the 4x200 (1:57.85) with Thyne, Annaka Hackett and Gazo; and the 4x400 (4:41.96) with Pessman, Olivia Knott and Gazo.
Kali Brewer, Aliya Bueno, Jasmine Moreland and Knott won the 4x800 (12:38.75), and Lara Bielema added a win in the 300 hurdles (51.37) for Fulton. Bielema was also second in the 100 hurdles (17.47), Hackett took second in the 200 (28.05), and Kylie Smither was runner-up in the shot put (9.83 meters).
Jillian Hulsing and Allison Larkin provided BV’s wins, with Hulsing taking the high jump (1.42 meters) and Larkin winning the pole vault (1,.67 meters). Taylor Neuhalfen was second in the 100 (13.94 seconds), and Ashley Nordstrom placed second in the pole vault (1.52 meters), and third in both the shot put (9.49 meters) and the discus (29.73 meters).
Elly Jones won three events for the Clippers, taking the 100 hurdles (16.14 seconds), the long jump (5.07 meters) and the triple jump (10.58 meters). Lauren Althaus was a double-winner, topping the field in the 200 (27.79 seconds) and the 400 (1:06.65).
Saturday’s results
IESA bowling
Locals finish season at state: Led by a fifth-place finish from Sarah Doughty, the Sterling Challand girls bowling team placed eighth at the IESA state meet this past weekend in Joliet.
Doughty finished with a two-day, 10-game total of 1,823, with a high game of 193 on Day 2; she rolled 173 or better in five of her six games Saturday. Teammate Hailey Conderman finished 44th with a 1,314, and she had high games of 146 and 144 on Day 2. Gracie Witmer (1,145 series, 134 high game) and Leia Maxfield (999 series, 112 high game) also competed for Challand, which rolled a 5,281 as a team.
Dixon Reagan’s Allison Coss placed 21st with a 1,555, rolling a high game of 180 on Saturday. Madelyn Bird was 45th with a 1,287 series and a 154 high game on Day 2.
Loves Park Harlem won the team title with a 7,669, led by individual winner Ashlin Teves (2,126) and runner-up Allison Roberts (2,017). Nine of Teves’ 10 games on the weekend were 190 or better, and Harlem placed all four bowlers in the top nine individual finishers.
On the boys side, Mt. Morris Rahn placed ninth as a team with a 5,984. Mendota Holy Cross won the team title with a 6,663, and Ottawa Wallace’s Caston Dhuse won the individual title with a 2,054.
Challand’s Bryce Kooy was the top local finisher, placing 34th with a 10-game total of 1,631; that included a pair of 181s on Saturday.
Rahn’s Aiden Currier was 43rd with a 1,557, including a Day 2 high game of 202, and Caleb Ehrler was 51st with a 1,486, including a Saturday high game of 168. Xander Garcia rolled a 1,351 in nine games (187 high game Saturday), Sebastian Alford had a 599 in four games (196 high game) and Robert Keene bowled a 564 in four games over the two days, and Ivan Hernandez added a 427 in three games on Day 2.