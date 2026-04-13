CGH Medical Center - Join Us for the CGH Hot Flash Bash in Dixon! (CGH)

Ladies! Menopause is a natural part of life. But hot flashes and emotional symptoms of menopause may disrupt sleep, lower energy, or affect mood.

Join the CGH Health Foundation and the CGH Menopause & Sexual Health Clinic for an evening of information and education on all things menopause-related at the Mad Water Saloon (321 W. 1st Street) in Dixon! This FREE Ladies Night Out: Hot Flash Bash features health information booths, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, a cash bar, and door prizes.

Doors open on Wednesday, April 22 at 5 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m., featuring:

CGH Menopause & Sexual Health physicians Dr. Nancy Tran and Dr. Marcia Jones

and Dr. Twinkle Singh (Cardiology)

(Cardiology) Dr. Young Song (Urology), and

(Urology), and Pam Capp(Pelvic Health Physical Therapy)

Last year, over 200 women joined us for our first Hot Flash Bash! Don’t miss out!

Registration is required for this free event. Visit www.cghmc.com/ladiesnight to register today!

TheCGH Menopause and Sexual Health Clinic helps women manage menopause symptoms as well as the ongoing conditions that may happen with aging. Menopause is defined as going one year without a menstrual period, but symptoms can begin years earlier—sometimes up to 10 years before menopause. In the United States, the average age of menopause is 51, which means some women may begin experiencing perimenopausal symptoms as early as their 40s.

Menopause experts often recommend starting treatment sooner rather than later. Early care may help reduce the risk of conditions such as breast cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and more. From lifestyle changes to hormonal and non-hormonal prescription therapies, there are many options available to help you feel more like yourself.

For more information or to schedule an in-person or telehealth consultation, call (815) 625-0226.

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com