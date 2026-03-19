Duro-Last® Honors Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing with “Century Award”

In recognition of outstanding achievement in quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and 2025 sales, Duro-Last presented Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing with the Century Award. Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing was honored during Duro-Last’s National Sales Seminar, held January18 -20 atGaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Duro-Last contractors set the standard for excellence in our industry, and Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing is a standout among that elite group,” said Duro-Last President Darren Schulz. “Their drive, craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to their customers reflect the very best of what it means to be part of the Duro-Last family. This achievement is the result of hard work, dedication and a relentless pursuit of quality that deserves to be celebrated. We are proud to recognize Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing for their outstanding performance and look forward to supporting their continued success as they grow, lead and inspire others across the commercial roofing landscape.”

Duro-Last, based in Saginaw, Michigan, is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems, with eight manufacturing locations across the U.S. Known as the “World’s Best Roof®”, Duro-Last’s factory-controlled custom-fabrication can eliminate up to 85% of field seams, resulting in lower on-site labor costs and easier installation. Duro-Last’s roofing systems are sustainable and durable. More than 2 billion square feet of Duro-Last membrane has been installed throughout North America. Duro-Last is a brand of Amrize Building Envelope LLC. For more information on Duro-Last, call 800.248.0280 or visit duro-last.com .

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing is a local family-owned commercial roofing solutions company that has served the Mendota and surrounding communities for over 41 years, and has received many high quality workmanship awards over these years on thousands of roof projects.

For more information, please contact:

Northern Illinois Seamless Roofing, Inc.

705 Illinois Avenue

Mendota, IL 61342

Ph: 815-539-5142

www.nilsroofing.com

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