Coffee & Connections Highlights Local Business Support at SVCC

Entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Sauk Valley region are invited to connect, learn, and share ideas at the upcoming Coffee & Connections event hosted by the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Sauk Valley Community College.

Coffee & Connections is held annually in recognition of National SBDC Day, which takes place each year on the third Wednesday in March. The event serves as a community introduction to the Illinois SBDC at SVCC and the resources available to local entrepreneurs.

“Coffee & Connections creates an open, welcoming environment where entrepreneurs, business owners, community leaders, and residents can build relationships, exchange ideas, and learn how the SBDC can support business development,” said Justin Bergman of the Illinois SBDC at SVCC.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at Sauk Valley Community College works with individuals at every stage of the business journey. Whether someone is exploring a first business idea or operating an established company, the SBDC offers guidance designed to help businesses start, grow, and remain sustainable.

Services include confidential one-on-one advising, assistance with business planning, financial projections, access to capital guidance, marketing strategies, and operational support. Because the program is funded through state and federal partnerships, these professional consulting services are available to clients at no cost.

Many people assume they need a fully developed business plan before contacting the SBDC, but that is not the case. The center works with individuals who are simply exploring an idea as well as those preparing to purchase an existing business or expand current operations.

Events like Coffee & Connections help highlight the strong support network available to entrepreneurs in the Sauk Valley area while strengthening connections among business owners, community leaders, and residents.

To learn more about upcoming events or services offered through the Illinois SBDC at SVCC, visit SaukSBDC.com .

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

