Earn While You Learn: CGH Introduces IDPH-Approved CNA Program

CGH Medical Center is launching an IDPH-approved Basic Nurse Assistant Training Program designed to make starting a healthcare career more accessible. The program offers full-time paid employment with all required training to safely and compassionately provide care for patients, while preparing participants for the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) exam.

Participants will be hired as CGH employees and work three 12-hour day shifts each week during the seven-week course. Training is built into their schedule, allowing students to earn a paycheck while completing classroom, lab, and clinical learning requirements alongside CGH team members.

The program covers all 21 essential Basic Nursing Assistant skills and IDPH Model Curriculum components. Classes are held onsite in CGH’s dedicated classroom and lab, with clinical experience in the Medical and Surgical departments. Textbooks and practice materials are provided, and study sessions are built into work shifts. Upon successful completion of the course and CNA exam, employees may transfer into a permanent CNA position at CGH.

The first class is expected to begin in lateMarch, with up to two classes offered annually based on workforce needs. Applicants must meet IDPH and CGH hiring guidelines, including being at least 18 years old and out of high school, holding a high school diploma or GED, passing a background check, and meeting vaccination standards.

This initiative helps address a gap for working adults who cannot balance full-time employment with traditional CNA coursework. By combining paid employment and training, CGH is helping community members transition into meaningful healthcare careers while supporting the growing need for compassionate, skilled CNAs.

For more information, contact Dana Conkrite at 815.564.4845 or dana.conkrite@cghmc.com , or Jennifer Grobe at 815.625.0400, ext. 5870 or jennifer.grobe@cghmc.com .

