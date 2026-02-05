Re-Up Program Helps Former Sauk Students Finish What They Started

Sauk Valley Community College is helping former students reconnect with their education through the Re-Up Program. This initiative supports individuals who previously attended college but did not earn a degree or credential. The program emphasizes outreach, guidance, and encouragement to help students return to school and achieve their goals.

Sauk wants to stress that Re-Up outreach is legitimate and not a scam. Former students may receive calls, emails, or texts purporting to be from Sauk Valley Community College. This is part of an official effort to reconnect with students and offer support. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Sauk directly to verify and get more information.

Many students leave college due to work, family, financial issues, or unexpected life changes. The Re-Up Program seeks to clear confusion and barriers for returning students. Outreach helps former students understand options, review past progress, and identify next steps to complete their education.

Across Illinois, similar re-engagement programs have helped thousands of adults return to college after a period away. Research indicates that many former students are closer to earning a credential than they think. With personalized support and guidance, returning to college can feel more attainable.

For Sauk, the Re-Up Program demonstrates a student-focused approach to education. Instead of waiting for alumni to navigate the process independently, the college proactively reaches out and offers support. Earning a degree or certificate can lead to better job opportunities, higher income, and longer-term stability.

Outreach through the Re-Up Program is designed to inform and support, not to pressure individuals into immediate decisions.

Former Sauk students who receive Re-Up outreach or have questions about returning to college are encouraged to contact Sauk Valley Community College directly. A brief conversation with a college representative can help confirm outreach, clarify next steps, and explore available options, with no obligation to re-enroll.

Support is available to help students make informed decisions about completing their education.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

