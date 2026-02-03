Register Now: Spring Programs Fill Fast at Sterling Park District

Spring registration at Sterling Park District starts this month, and residents are encouraged to sign up early as popular programs fill quickly. A wide range of spring classes and sports leagues are available for youth, teens, and adults across multiple park district facilities.

Spring offerings include swim lessons, gymnastics, youth outdoor soccer leagues, tennis and pickleball, and martial arts, along with fitness classes and personal training programs. Programs are structured for various age groups and skill levels, making it easy for families to find activities that fit their schedules and interests.

New this year is a Swim ‘n’ Gym spring break camp where participants ages 9-14 can take part in open swim and open gymnastics for just $5 per day. The annual Easter Egg Hunt is set for March 28.

Registration deadlines vary by program and space is limited. Early registration helps ensure placement in preferred classes and leagues. Program guides and registration details will be available this month online and at park district facilities.

Residents can view spring programs and register online by visiting www.sterlingparks.org . For additional information, contact the Sterling Park District at 815-622-6200.

Sterling Park District continues its mission of enhancing quality of life by providing accessible recreation programs that bring the community together throughout the year.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)