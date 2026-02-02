February is Heart Health Month: Five Tips For a Healthy Heart

While famously known for the Valentine’s Day holiday, February is also Heart Health Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death (one in every four) for men and women in the U.S.; a heart attack occurs about every 40 seconds. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking are the key risk factors for heart disease. Sadly, almost half of American adults have at least one of these risk factors.

Heart Health Month is a great time to spread awareness of the importance of a healthy heart and how to make sure your heart is in good condition. Your heart is a muscular organ, and like the other muscles in your body, your heart needs special attention. At Morrison Community Hospital, Dr. Faraz Manazir helps patients improve their heart health in a variety of ways. Here are five excellent tips for a healthy heart:

1. Exercise regularly. Include cardiovascular exercises to get your heart pumping, and strength training exercises to build muscle. “Knowing your target heart rate is important,” explained Dr. Manazir. “As a cardiologist, I can determine a patient’s target heart rate and offer recommendations regarding how to reach it. The American Heart Association recommends five 30-minute exercise sessions each week.”

2. Get an annual physical that includes checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, and other heart health benchmarks. “These help determine a patient’s risk for heart disease, and allows us to offer correct advice regarding lifestyle changes and medications, if necessary,” added Dr. Manazir. “Untreated diabetes can also lead to heart disease.”

3. Quit smoking. Smoking is the most preventable cause of premature death in the U.S.

4. Eat a healthy diet. Heart-smart foods like salmon, nuts, berries, and oats, along with other superfoods, will contribute to a healthy heart.

5. Reduce stress. Stress leads to weight gain, a key factor for heart disease.

For more tips for a healthy heart, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com