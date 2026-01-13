The Dixon Historic Theatre Announces its Spring Season

With a new year begins a new season at The Dixon Historic Theatre! At the end of this month we open our Spring Season with audience favorite Windy City Dueling Pianos returning to The Dixon stage on January 31st. Join us for an energetic evening of music, fun, requests, and dueling piano hijinks!

In February we kick things off with our first tribute of the year: Thunderstruck – America’s AC/DC tribute! Join us on Feb. 2nd at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of all your AC/DC favorites and hear the live rock like it was meant to be heard.

Next up for live events we have the return of the King of Pop to The Dixon stage with MJ The Illusion—The Ultimate Michael Jackson Concert Experience. MJ The Illusion hits the stage on February 21st at 7:30 p.m., don’t miss out on your chance to see this legendary tribute to one of the greatest pop stars of all time.

Finally, in February, we have our first original artist for the year with country music star Ray Scott joining The Dixon’s lineup for the first time! Ray Scott’s unique whiskey-tinged baritone and commitment to a classic country sound will be sure to please the ears of country lovers everywhere.

We’re also showing two movies in February: Love Actually on the 13th just in time for Valentine’s Day, followed the next week by the classic action film Top Gun on the 20th.

We have lots more happening during the rest of the year from R&B/Blues music with Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder, to Alternative Punk Rock band Whatsername, a tribute to Green Day, and so much more!

You can learn more about everything we have coming up at The Dixon Historic Theatre and get your tickets at DixonTheatre.com or by calling our Box Office at 815-508-6324. We’ll see you at The Dixon!

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com