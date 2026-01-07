January Marks Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Women Must Prioritize Screening

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating women about the importance of early detection and routine screening. Cervical cancer remains one of the most preventable forms of cancer, yet thousands of women across the country are diagnosed each year. Health professionals emphasize that regular Pap smears and HPV testing continue to be the most effective tools for identifying precancerous changes before they become serious.

For many women, busy schedules, family responsibilities, or simple uncertainty about when to schedule screenings can lead to delays in care. Postponing routine exams may increase the risk of late detection, which can significantly impact treatment outcomes.

In Morrison and surrounding communities, Dr. Robb Rydzynski of Morrison Community Hospital is encouraging women to use January as a reminder to stay current with cervical cancer screenings. “Early detection saves lives,” Dr. Rydzynski notes. “For most women, screenings are quick, simple, and can provide tremendous peace of mind. If it’s been a few years, or if you’re not sure when your last screening was, now is the perfect time to schedule.”

Cervical cancer often shows no symptoms in its early stages, which makes preventive care especially important. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that most women begin screening at age 21 and continue at regular intervals as advised by their healthcare provider. Women who are vaccinated against HPV should still follow routine screening guidelines, as vaccination does not replace the need for Pap tests.

Morrison Community Hospital aims to make preventive care accessible and comfortable. Dr. Rydzynski and his team offer a supportive environment and personalized guidance to help patients understand their screening needs. They encourage women with questions or concerns to reach out and learn more about the process.

To schedule an appointment or discuss screening recommendations, please contact Dr. Robb Rydzynski at Morrison Community Hospital at 815-772-5511. Making that call may be one of your most important health decisions of the new year.

Morrison Community Hospital

303 North Jackson Street

Morrison, IL 61270

815-772-5511

www.morrisonhospital.com