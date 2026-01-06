Braden Counseling Center in Sterling Introduces Susan Lathe, PNP

Susan Lathe is a dedicated Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner committed to expanding access to high‑quality mental health care in her hometown community of Sterling, Illinois. With a strong background in inpatient psychiatric care, she has extensive experience supporting individuals with high‑acuity and complex mental health disorders. Her work in these environments has shaped her compassionate, evidence‑based, and collaborative approach to patient care.

Susan began her academic journey at Eastern Iowa Community College before earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University. Recognizing the significant need for skilled mental health providers, she pursued an advanced practice career in psychiatric nursing to make a meaningful, lasting impact in the lives of her patients.

Now serving the community at Braden Counseling Center, Susan is proud to offer innovative treatments that were previously unavailable locally. She provides Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) and Spravato® (esketamine) therapy—cutting‑edge options for individuals seeking relief from treatment‑resistant depression and other challenging mental health conditions. By bringing these unique services to the region, she is helping bridge gaps in care and giving patients access to life‑changing therapeutic options close to home.

Deeply rooted in Sterling, Susan is passionate about helping individuals achieve their best quality of life. She believes strongly in a team‑based approach—working closely with patients, families, and interdisciplinary providers to ensure the best possible outcomes. Guided by empathy and a commitment to holistic well‑being, she strives each day to make the world a better place, one patient at a time.

Braden Counseling Center has been in business for 23 years, and recently expanded to the Sterling area.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

Braden Counseling Center PC

2308 E Lincolnway, Suite D

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-984-0184

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com