Bright Lights for Bright Memories: CGH Honors Loved Ones This Holiday Season

CGH Medical Center and the CGH Auxiliary have welcomed the holiday season with our 12th Annual Healthy & Bright Holiday Lighting—a tradition honoring those who have touched our lives.

“Each year, we highlight the names of those in whose memory and honor Bright Lights for Bright Memories donations were made,” said Staci Shaffer, MA, Manager of CGH Volunteer Services. “These contributions help fund the lights that shine around the hospital, Main Clinic, and Downtown Clinic throughout the holiday season.”

To view this year’s tributes, watch our 2025 Holiday Lights video at www.cghmc.com/holidaylights .

First introduced to encourage our community, staff, and patients, the lights serve as a reminder of the comfort and joy that connection brings during the holidays. One particularly inspiring story from the event’s early years involved a patient in her final days who found great joy simply by looking out her hospital window at the lights. Her family later honored her memory by donating to the CGH Auxiliary, helping ensure the lights continue to brighten the season for others.

We invite others who are inspired by these lights to support this annual project.For more information about donating or becoming an Auxiliary volunteer, please call (815) 625-0400 ext. 5727 or visit cghmc.com/auxiliary .

We dedicate this holiday display to our patients, staff, and community—and to your continued health and wellness. Strong, independent community hospitals like CGH rely on the unwavering support of those we serve. In the spirit of the season, we offer heartfelt thanks for your trust and support now and in the new year.

From all of us at CGH Medical Center…may your days be healthy and bright! Happy Holidays!

CGH Medical Center

100 E. Le Fevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-0400

cghmc.com