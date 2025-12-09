Sterling Park District Offers Party Rentals for Every Occasion

Families looking to celebrate birthdays and special occasions have a variety of party rental options through the Sterling Park District. With multiple facilities and activity-focused packages, parents can plan a fun and stress-free event without worrying about setup or cleanup at home.

At Westwood, two different party experiences are available. The two-hour Kids Gym party offers private access to the gym space and is ideal for children who want to run, climb and play. Westwood also offers a Tennis Party that can be booked by the hour, giving groups the chance to enjoy time on the courts while celebrating a birthday or team milestone.

Across town at the Duis Center, families can choose from several themed party experiences. The Pool Party package lets guests splash and swim in the aquatic facility while Gymnastics Parties offer structured time in the gymnastics area. Duis also features a Multi-Purpose Room that can be rented by the hour, allowing for a flexible setup that works for gatherings of many types.

Sterling Park District staff strive to provide a memorable and stress-free experience for families by offering engaging environments and helpful support throughout the event.

For pricing, availability, or reservations, call the Sterling Park District at 815-622-6200 or visit sterlingparks.org .

