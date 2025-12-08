Deep TMS: A Safe, FDA-Approved Option for Treatment-Resistant Depression

The Braden Center in Sterling, IL is excited to announce the addition of BrainsWay Deep TMS (Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation)to our treatment offerings. This cutting-edge, FDA-cleared technology is designed for individuals suffering from treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Deep TMS is a non-invasive, outpatient treatment that uses magnetic fields to safely and effectively stimulate specific areas of the brain involved in mood regulation and behavior. It’s especially beneficial for individuals who have not experienced success with traditional treatment options such as medication or talk therapy.

In a landmark multi-center study published in World Psychiatry (Levkovitz et al., 2015), Deep TMS demonstrated a 75% response rate and a 51% remission rate in patients with treatment-resistant depression. These outcomes highlight Deep TMS as a meaningful option for those who may feel like they’ve run out of solutions.

Our mission at The Braden Center has always been to offer compassionate, evidence-based care. The introduction of Deep TMS allows us to bring even more hope and healing to our community.

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression, and traditional treatments haven’t worked, we encourage you to reach out and learn more about this remarkable therapy. Along with Deep TMS we are also offering Spravato, the only FDA-approved medication for treatment-resistant depression.We are a cutting-edge office here to help with all your mental health needs.

We also have appointments available with our nurse practitioner, Susan Lathe, and our Counsel or, Nessa Little, with NO wait time.

To schedule a consultation or to find out more, please contact our office at 815-984-0184.

Braden Counseling Center PC

2308 E Lincolnway, Suite D

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-984-0184

bradencenter.com

www.brainsways.com