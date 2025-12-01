Give the Gift That Truly Lasts: Education

As the holiday season approaches, many of us face the annual dilemma of what to give the people who “have everything.” Another sweater, another gadget, another gift card—it all starts to feel repetitive. But there is a gift that truly stands apart. It is meaningful, enduring, and transformative. It changes not only one life, but often an entire family’s future.

That gift is education.

One of the most impactful ways to give is by establishing a named scholarship. For parents or grandparents, a scholarship in their honor becomes a meaningful legacy—one that lifts students for generations. Instead of another item that fades with time, this gift invests in potential, hope, and opportunity.

Through the Sauk Valley College Foundation, donors help students pursue dreams that once felt out of reach. Scholarships give single parents the confidence to return to school. Emergency funds keep students on track when life takes an unexpected turn. Program support equips learners with hands-on training for today’s workforce. Each contribution builds stronger families and a stronger regional economy.

The Foundation also supports the Impact Program, which allows local high school students to earn up to three years of tuition at SVCC through community service. This initiative builds a college-going culture, strengthens local nonprofits, and keeps young talent rooted in the Sauk Valley.

Education is the rare gift that grows in value every year. It transforms lives, builds community, and creates futures.

To give the gift of education—or learn more about named scholarships or the Impact Program—visit svcc.edu/give or call 815-835-6260.

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

815-288-5511

www.svcc.edu

Sauk Valley Community College logo