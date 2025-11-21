Caring for Your Mental Health This Holiday Season

The holiday season is often described as “the most wonderful time of the year,” yet for many, it can feel like the most overwhelming. Between travel plans, financial pressures, and family expectations, stress levels can easily climb. Research from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) highlights this reality: 64% of people living with mental illness say the holidays worsen their condition, and nearly 60% of Americans overall report that the season negatively affects their mental health.

Amidst the cheer and chaos, it’s important to take small, intentional steps toward protecting mental wellness. Begin by accepting your feelings. Emotions during this season often come in waves, sometimes conflicting with one another. Recognizing that it’s normal to feel both happiness and sorrow at once can help reduce guilt and inner tension.

Next, maintain healthy habits as best as possible. Consistency with sleep, exercise, and therapy sessions can make a remarkable difference in how manageable stress feels. These routines act as stabilizers when everything else feels unpredictable.

Finally, set clear boundaries. Generosity is admirable, but it should not come at the expense of peace of mind. Whether that means declining an invitation, limiting spending, or shortening a visit with relatives, preserving emotional energy is vital.

As the holidays draw near, remember that balance, not perfection, is the goal. Taking care of your mental health ensures that this season can be one of warmth and restoration, not just obligation.

