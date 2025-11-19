Emerald Hill Adds New Golf Simulator for Year-Round Play

Golfers in the Sauk Valley can now keep their swing sharp all year long. Emerald Hill Golf Course, a facility of the Sterling Park District, has added a brand-new indoor golf simulator, offering players a realistic and weatherproof way to enjoy the game even when the course is closed for the season.

The new simulator features high-definition graphics and advanced swing analysis to provide an authentic golf experience. Players can choose from dozens of world-famous courses or use the practice range to refine their technique.

“Our goal was to bring a fun, year-round option to golfers in the area,” said Tim Morgan, Emerald Hill Pro Shop manager. “The simulator will make it possible for players to practice, compete, or just enjoy a round with friends regardless of the weather.”

The simulator is available for individual play or small-group rentals. The simulator bay includes comfortable seating and space for food and beverages, creating a relaxed, social atmosphere perfect for both serious golfers and casual players.

Reservations are recommended, especially during weekends and evenings. Players can book tee times for the simulator by visiting www.emeraldhillgolf.com or calling 815-622-6204.

Emerald Hill Golf Course is located at 16802 Prairieville Road in Sterling and is owned and operated by the Sterling Park District. Winter hours, including the Clubhouse Grill, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Whether you’re looking to improve your game or just enjoy a fun indoor outing, the new golf simulator at Emerald Hill is ready to bring the game to you, rain, snow, or shine.

Sterling Park District provides high-quality recreation facilities, parks, and programs that enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages. From golf and fitness to family activities and community events, the district is dedicated to promoting wellness, fun, and community connection year-round.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

Sterling Park District Logo (Shaw Local File Photo)