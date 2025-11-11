Upcoming Spring 2026 Highlights at the Dixon Historic Theatre

The Dixon Historic Theatre is pleased to announce its Spring 2026 season, with packages on sale now and individual ticket sales going on sale at the end of November!

Our season is packed with a diverse lineup of music and entertainment for all ages. We kick it off with Windy City Dueling Pianos on January 31. This is Windy City’s second appearance on The Dixon’s stage, and we’re so excited to have them back!

On March 6, see The Circus of Bubbles, a zany family show full of tricks, excitement, and LOTS of bubbles! We’re also partnering with the Rock River Shamrock Club to bring in an amazing Irish band, Reilly, for a special St. Patrick’s Day weekend performance on March14.

In April we’ll feature one of the biggest shows we’ve ever done at The Dixon—Tony Danza and his “Standards and Stories” show! You won’t want to miss this evening of stories, music, dance, and more when Tony hits the stage on April 25.

May gives us not only our first two children’s theatre productions, but also our second family show with Click Clack Moo live on stage! We’re also excited to bring in our first tribute to the legendary punk rock band Green Day with Whatshername on May 30.

In June we have two fantastic country acts—first on June 6 we have the 2025 CDX Group/Duo of the Year winners, Boomtown Saints, with supporting act Casey Chesnutt. Then on June 27 we are bringing you not just one, but three tribute bands with Country Legends, featuring tributes to Toby Keith, Shania Twain, and Garth Brooks.

That is only a fraction of all the different shows we have coming in 2026. Learn more about our upcoming season at our website, DixonTheatre.com , and purchase one of our three season packages today—the Family Package, the Tribute Package, or our Main Season Package.

