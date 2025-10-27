Celebrating Decades: Harold’s Furniture Anniversary Sale & Why Local Longevity Matters

Since 1957, Harold’s Furniture has been more than a store—it’s been a fixture in the community. It all began when Homer “Harold” Harrison opened a small furniture operation in his father’s garage, selling used pieces and building trust one customer at a time. Over the years the business expanded, moved several times, and in 1995, Shawn and Becky Hunter took the reins, continuing the legacy. The current owner has inside experience stretching back to 1985, making this year a milestone in many ways: forty years personally involved and thirty years as owner.

To mark these milestones, Harold’s Furniture is hosting an Anniversary Sale on November 1st! As part of the celebration, they will give away a queen size bed and a recliner—exciting prizes that reflect the store’s focus on helping people create comfortable homes. This event is meant to both reward loyal customers and attract new ones to check out what Harold’s stands for.

This is an Anniversary Sale You Don’t Want to Miss!

They have sofas starting at $299 and recliners starting at $279!

Financing available for up to 36 months

Layaway options

Delivery and removal of old furniture

Blowout prices on select items throughout the store!

During Harold’s Furniture’s Anniversary Sale on November 1st, visitors can not only enter to win a bed or recliner, but also experience how Harold’s blends legacy with modern service. Come see how decades of craftsmanship, local knowledge, and community commitment continue to shape your furniture shopping experience.

For more information, please visit or contact:

Harold’s Furniture

1210 West Rock Falls Rd

Rock Falls, IL 61071

Ph: (815) 625-7177

haroldsfurniture1.com