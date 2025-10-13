When the Days Grow Shorter: Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder

As autumn deepens and daylight fades, many people notice their energy waning right along with the sun. For some, that shift is more than just a passing mood: it’s a form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). The shorter days and longer nights disrupt our body’s internal rhythms, influencing sleep, hormones, and mood regulation.

SAD can appear gradually. What starts as a simple reluctance to get out of bed may evolve into sadness, irritability, or loss of motivation. These symptoms often peak in late fall and winter, when sunlight exposure is lowest. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, SAD is linked to changes in serotonin and melatonin levels, two key players in emotional balance and sleep.

It’s also completely natural to struggle with saying goodbye to summer. The warmth, freedom, and sunlight of those months create a rhythm of vitality that feels hard to replace. Yet nature’s cycles remind us that slowing down is not failure - it’s balance. The colder seasons invite us to rest, reflect, and rebuild.

Treatment for SAD may include light therapy, counseling, or medication, but self-compassion remains one of the most powerful tools. You don’t have to love winter to live well through it. By practicing radical acceptance—allowing the season to simply be what it is, you can find peace within it.

If you’re noticing a shift in your mood as the light fades, you’re not alone. Reach out. Help and hope are closer than you think.

