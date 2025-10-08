Morrison Community Hospital Observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month — What to Know

Each October, Morrison Community Hospital proudly participates in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of early detection and access to life-saving screenings. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., affecting about one in eight women during their lifetime. The earlier it’s detected, the better the chances for successful treatment—making timely screenings essential.

Morrison Community Hospital features Walk-In Wednesday mammogram services in October. On Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 29, MCH offers walk-in mammograms from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.—no order is required from your provider on these dates for your screening mammogram. Your results will be sent to the provider of your choice, or one of MCH’s providers will follow up with you regarding any abnormal findings.

If you have questions or prefer to schedule an appointment, call 815-772-5546. If prior mammogram images were taken elsewhere, patients are encouraged to bring those to assist in timely interpretation of results.

MCH recommends that women over age 40 receive an annual screening mammogram. Screening decisions should be guided by individual risk factors and conversations with a healthcare provider, as women with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer may need to begin screening earlier or undergo more frequent testing.

For those who are uninsured or underinsured, Illinois offers state-funded programs to help eligible women access free mammograms, breast exams, and other preventive care services. Morrison Community Hospital can provide guidance on how to connect with these resources.

As part of its ongoing mission, Morrison Community Hospital remains committed to providing compassionate care and encouraging proactive health steps for women in the community. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all year long, MCH encourages women to prioritize their health through regular screenings and open conversations with their provider. Early detection is the key!

For more information, please contact:

Morrison Community Hospital

303 N. Jackson St.

Morrison, IL 61270

Phone: 815-772-4003

www.morrisonhospital.com