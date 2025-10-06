Menopause the Musical 2 on Nov. 8 - Don’t Miss It!

After the wild success of the first smash hit Menopause the Musical at The Dixon Historic Theatre back in September of 2022, The Dixon is excited to bring in the equally entertaining, energetic, and hilarious sequel: Menopause the Musical 2: Cruisin Through ‘The Change’!

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship—plus hot flashes, mood swings, memory lapses, and more!

Don’t miss your chance to see the hottest show to hit The Dixon stage since the original show opened back in 2001! There are two show times available to see Menopause the Musical 2 on November 8th. First showing is a matinee show at 3 p.m., followed by the second showing at 7:30 p.m. Doors open for each show 30 minutes before the start of each performance, so make sure you get to the theatre early to get your drink and find your seat!

Speaking of drinks—many people do not know that The Dixon had its State Liquor License approved after renovations were completed, and has been running a full-service bar in the downstairs lobby for the past few months to great appreciation from every audience!

Additionally, they have opened two more concession/alcohol bars upstairs in the mezzanine to make it easier for patrons to be served quickly and so that audience members in the balcony don’t need to come all the way to the main floor for a drink!

Stop in on November 8th to see a fantastic show, Menopause the Musical 2, and get a drink at one of our new bar locations! We’ll see you at The Dixon.

The Dixon Theatre

114 S. Galena Ave

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 508-6324

dixontheatre.com