Buying a Home with Solar: What You Should Know

Buying a Home with Solar: What You Need to Know

Solar panels are becoming a common feature in homes for sale, and for very good reason. They offer long-term value, energy independence, and sustainable living. If you’re buying a home with solar, here are some key things to keep in mind.

Ownership vs. Lease—Determine whether the solar system is owned or leased. If the panels are owned outright, they’re usually included in the home’s value, and you’ll benefit from the energy savings immediately. If the system is leased or financed, you’ll want to carefully review the agreement since lease payments or loan obligations may transfer to you as the buyer.

Documentation Matters—Ask for system details, including the installation date, warranty information, and past utility bills. Reviewing production records and electricity savings gives you a clear picture of the system’s performance and future value.

Incentives in Illinois—Many homeowners in Illinois also earn Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs) through the Illinois Shines program. These incentives may continue to benefit you and you may need to take over the agreement with the program depending on how the original contract was set up.

Installer Reputation—Find out who installed the system and whether they’re still available for service. A reputable, local installer like Stateline Solar ensures reliable support. In some lease situations, only the original leasing company can provide maintenance, which can lead to delays.

How Stateline Solar Helps

We regularly work with buyers and sellers of solar homes. Our team can review system details, explain warranties, and even provide inspections to give you peace of mind. If your new home doesn’t have solar yet, we’ll design a system tailored to your needs.

Buying a home with solar can be a smart investment. With the right questions, you can move forward with confidence and enjoy the benefits of solar from day one.

