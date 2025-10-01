Training for Today and Strength for Life at Westwood Performance

At Westwood Performance, we help people of all ages and abilities move better, feel stronger, and live healthier through expert-led training. Our programs are built on five core pillars designed to meet our clients where they are and help them progress safely and effectively.

Personal Training provides one-on-one coaching tailored specifically to your goals. Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build strength, or return to activity after time off, our coaches design individualized plans that deliver results.

Youth Sports Performance Training builds speed, power, and confidence in athletes ages 8– 15. We focus on proper movement mechanics, agility, and injury prevention to give young athletes the foundation they need to thrive.

Sports Performance Training takes high school, college, and adult athletes to the next level with advanced, performance-driven methods that improve strength, explosiveness, and endurance for competitive success.

Strength + Conditioning offers group-based training for adults seeking better overall fitness. These dynamic sessions improve strength, endurance, and metabolic health in a supportive environment.

Move Well emphasizes rehabilitative and preventative exercise for lifelong wellness. Whether you're returning to play after injury, transitioning from physical therapy, or looking to maintain mobility and function, this program helps you stay active.

Our sessions range from 30–60 minutes and are available for individuals and partner training. We also provide hybrid training options to blend in-person coaching with remote support. For those returning from injury, our Return to Play and Post-Physical Therapy programs bridge the gap between rehab and full performance.

Your journey begins with “First Move”, a FREE baseline assessment introducing you to our performance model that measures mobility, movement quality, and key fitness markers, paired with a body composition analysis using our InBody system. For deeper insight, a Full Discovery Session expands on this with an in-depth screen for athletes, return-to-play clients, or those seeking more of a detailed analysis.

At Westwood Performance, we’re here to help you perform your best—now and for the future.

Pictured: Westwood Performance’s new Director of Human Performance, Shelby Yonk.

Sterling Park District

1913 3rd Ave.

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-622-6200

sterlingparks.org

info@sterlingparks.org

