Celebrate “Mammo Gras” at CGH: Beads, Bravery, and Breast Health

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month—a time to celebrate women’s health and the power of early detection. This October, the CGH Women’s Imaging Center (located in the hospital at 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling) and the CGH Health Foundation invite you to take part in Mammo Gras– a fun way to put your health first!

When you receive your NO-COST 3D screening mammogram at CGH—available to all area women regardless of income or insurance coverage—you’ll also earn your “Beads for Bravery” as a symbol of courage and self-care. It’s a simple step that makes a big difference for your health.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, but when it’s found early, treatment is often more successful. That’s why mammograms are such an important part of your health routine. Current guidelines recommend that women at average risk begin screening at age 40 and continue every two years through age 74. If you have a higher risk, your provider may recommend starting sooner or screening more often.

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or you can call ahead for a regular or same-day appointment at (815) 625-3610.

This October, celebrate yourself and your health. Bring a friend, spread the word, and join us for Mammo Gras—because early detection saves lives!

For more information, please contact:

CGH Women’s Imaging Center

100 E. LeFevre Road

Sterling, IL 61081

Ph: 815-625-3610

cghmc.com/mammogram