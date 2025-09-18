Discover Your Future at Sauk Valley Community College’s Open House

Sauk Valley Community College (SVCC) is opening its doors to the community with an exciting Open House on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the main campus. This free event is the perfect opportunity for prospective students, families, and community members to explore everything SVCC has to offer.

Guests will have the chance to connect directly with faculty, staff, and current students while learning more about the wide variety of academic programs available. Featured areas of study include criminal justice, agriculture, early childhood education, and health careers, as well as core general education courses like English, math, psychology, and biology.

Visitors can explore resources to help SVCC students succeed, with representatives from Student Services, TRIO, disability support, student activities, foundation scholarships, BACE, TimelyMD, and the Learning Commons/Tutoring Center available to answer questions. Families interested in college preparation will gain insights into student support options and financial aid opportunities.

Guided campus tours will depart every half hour, giving guests the chance to experience the Sauk campus firsthand and discover the welcoming environment where students thrive.

For those preparing for the next step in their education, SVCC will also host a FAFSA Completion Workshop from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Riverview Conference Room. The Financial Aid team will be available to provide one-on-one support to students and families navigating the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

Whether you are exploring career paths, preparing to transfer to a four-year institution, or simply curious about what SVCC offers, this Open House is the ideal starting point.

For more information, contact SVCC’s Student Recruitment Coordinators:

- Sarah Partington at sarah.h.partington@svcc.edu or (815) 835-6266

- Lyndsey Kelly at lyndsey.m.kelly@svcc.edu or (815) 835-6316

Come discover your future at Sauk Valley Community College!

Sauk Valley Community College

173 IL Rt. 2

Dixon, IL 61021

Ph: (815) 288-5511

www.svcc.edu

